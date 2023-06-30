It’s a family tradition for the women in the Ukrop family to volunteer their time and energy as the Richmond Christmas Mother.

Like her mother and aunt before her, Jacquelin Ukrop Aronson said she is “humbled and honored” to take on the role this year.

Her mother Jayne Brown Ukrop was the Richmond Christmas Mother in 2011. And her aunt, Barbara “Bobbie” Berkeley Ukrop, was the Richmond Christmas Mother in 1999.

The granddaughter of Ukrop's Super Markets founders Joe and Jacquelin Ukrop, Aronson grew up in Richmond, working in the family business.

“I started bagging groceries and carrying them to people’s cars. I was a cashier. I worked in the kitchen and the bakery,” she said.

She graduated from Collegiate School, then attended Davidson College in North Carolina, followed by the Darden School of Business where she obtained a master’s degree and met her husband, Scott Aronson. She returned home to Richmond where she worked at Ukrop's in Human Resources. "I wanted to take everything that I learned and help the family business," she said.

But perhaps the biggest, most life-altering event happened when Jacquelin and Scott began to start a family.

“When people ask us how many children we have, I try to be very sensitive. We lost our first baby, our son, Robert Scott. He was stillborn,” Aronson said, stifling back tears.

Two weeks before her due date, Aronson and her husband went for a standard doctor’s appointment and found out that their baby’s heart had stopped beating. “We didn’t even know he was a boy,” Aronson said. She delivered her baby the next morning, stillborn.

The grief was overwhelming. “The unimaginable loss swallowed me,” Aronson said.

She met regularly a grief counselor who taught her how to manage her grief. “She acknowledged our son and his life. She acknowledged his loss. She helped me understand the depth of that pain. It’s not the life cycle you expect. You don’t expect to bury your child,” Aronson said.

With time and grieving, Aronson and her husband began trying again. Now, when people ask her, how many children do you have? She takes a deep breath and answers honestly.

“We have five children. Four in our home and one in God’s safe keeping,” Aronson said. Her surviving children, Jack, Jayne, Joseph and Howe are teenagers now, ages 19, 17, 15 and 13. “Although none of them met their brother, they all know of him and love him.”

The trauma and grief of losing her first born changed Aronson forever, as well as altering how she approached being a mother.

“Ever since I was a little girl, I wanted to be a wife and a mother. When I grew up, I became a mother, but it didn’t happen the way I expected,” Aronson said.

After Jack was born, Aronson left her job in human resources at Ukrop’s and focused on being a mother full-time. She is a devoted mother and active in her church, where she serves as a worship leader, a children’s Bible teacher, and occasionally, by preaching a sermon. At her children's school, she hosts and supports events for her children’s classes and teams, praying alongside parents and grandparents, as well as cheering loudly and taking photographs during her children’s sports games.

“Coming to the role of the Richmond Christmas Mother, I will bring all I’ve learned as a mother, during the darkest times, the most joyful times and all the ordinary times in between,” Aronson said.

“In this role, I hope to have the opportunity to support those in our community who have lost someone and are walking in a grief journey. Maybe they’ve lost a child or a teenager or an adult child. Or a spouse, a parent, a sibling or close friend,” Aronson said. “I know from experience the holidays can intensify our grief.

“I would like to find a way to comfort those who are struggling or suffering with their loss. It could be a new loss or decades old. I believe there’s room within the Richmond Christmas Mother fund to remember the ones we lost and to support those who still love them,” Aronson said.

The annual Richmond Christmas Mother fund is organized by the Richmond Times-Dispatch. Its origins began in 1935, evolving from The Richmond News Leader’s Empty Stocking Fund and the Richmond Times-Dispatch’s Good Fellow Club.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch sponsors the program and absorbs nearly all its administrative costs.

The Richmond Christmas Mother program receives contributions from RTD readers and advertisers.

Last year, the program collected more than $357,000 in donations, thanks to efforts by 2022 Richmond Christmas Mother Terrell Luck Harrigan.

"We are thrilled to have Jacquelin Ukrop Aronson as our 2023 Richmond Christmas Mother. Her journey as a mother, shaped by the heartbreaking loss of her first child, has granted her a unique perspective that resonates deeply within me. With unwavering compassion and resilience, Jacqueline aspires to weave her personal experience into this role, and support others in need during the holiday season,“ Kelly Till, president of the Richmond Times-Dispatch, said.

Her pastor, the Rev. Keith Smith said, echoed that sentiment. "As Jacquelin's pastor and friend for 25 years, I am delighted that she will be this year's Christmas Mother. I can think of no one who will bring more enthusiasm and joy in the service of giving to our Richmond area than she will," he said.

“I’m excited and looking forward to getting to know the people who operate this program every year with the Richmond Times-Dispatch, the Salvation Army, Feed More and the Community Foundation," Aronson said.

"I hope to meet some of the moms and families in need of a helping hand and I want them to know they’re loved in this community,” she added.

