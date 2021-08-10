James River Association planning $5 million educational center along river near Great Shiplock Park

"Our programs focus on hands-on, experiential learning to teach STEM-related (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) topics and lessons that correlate to Virginia's standards of learning," Street said. "When complete, the James River Center will be a signature building on Richmond's east riverfront that will allow the association to provide students of Richmond Public Schools and the region with immersive ... experiences."

The remaining land will be transferred to the city so that it can be incorporated into the James River Park System, said Heather Richards, mid-Atlantic regional director of the Conservation Fund.

By placing the property under a conservation easement, the city and the nonprofit partners will "protect and ultimately open to the public one of the last remaining unprotected riverfront properties in the city."

In addition to improving public access to the river, she said the purchase of the property will also allow officials to realign the Virginia Capital Trail along the stretch of Dock Street so that it's closer to the water. She and others also said that it will preserve the view of the James River from Libby Hill Park, which originally inspired the city's 18th century founders to name it after Richmond-Upon-Thames in England.