James River is safe for recreational use following last week's sewage spill

The Virginia Department of Health says its OK to swim in the James River again following a ruptured sewer line in Goochland County that caused 300,000 gallons of raw sewage to dump into a creek that feeds into the river.

"Sampling results collected by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) on August 2 indicate bacteria concentrations in the James River in the prior advisory area are at levels acceptable for all recreational water uses," VDH said in a release Wednesday.

Elevated bacteria levels were found at two sites in Tuckahoe Creek, VDH said, but the levels were "dramatically less than sample results on July 29." Still, VDH said locals should continue to avoid contact with the creek.

But the James River at all sites that were previously off-limits - Robious Landing Park in Chesterfield, Goochland, and Henrico counties to Belle Isle in the City of Richmond - are safe for recreational use once again.

Last week, a sewage main in Goochland ruptured around 7:30 p.m. , causing the raw, undiluted sewage to flow into a ditch, which outfalls to Tuckahoe Creek. The leak was stopped last Tuesday by 11 p.m.