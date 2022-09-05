UPDATE: Richmond authorities recover body in James River

Richmond authorities recovered a body from the James River just before 11 a.m. Monday.

Fire department officials said the Richmond Police Department is still in the process of identifying the body recovered about 200 yards down river from the Riverside Meadow.

Amy Vu, a spokeswoman for the department, said police are investigating, but foul play is not suspected.

According to the department, three emergency boats were deployed at approximately 8:45 a.m. Monday after suspending operations the night before.

Rescue officials first responded to the scene at 7600 Riverside Drive at about 7 p.m. Sunday.

The department said that witnesses saw a Hispanic man in his 20s about 200 yards down river from Riverside Meadows when he went under and did not reappear. The search was then temporarily called off at about 8:25 p.m. “due to the lack of sunlight,” according to a department news release.