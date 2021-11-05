Jamming at Carytown Farmers Market

Melodies filled the air as musicians played tunes at City Stadium during the Carytown Farmers Market on the last weekend of October. Fiddlers joined guitar, bass, mandolin, dobro and banjo players for the second Open Jam of the season.

The session was the first time some of the musicians had played in public since the start of the pandemic.

Market manager Rebecca Warner, who played the banjo during the recent music session, understands how local artists have struggled during a time of social distancing.

She and her husband, Patrick Warner, who owns the market, put their heads together and asked: “How can we make actions speak louder than words?”

“The farmers market was a tangible way to support a community in crisis,” she said.

They extended the season through Dec. 5, a week before their Art Market. Normally the farmers market runs from May to late October. They offered 10 free weeks to vendors to help farmers who have had a hard time grappling with the pandemic, Warner said.

The Open Jam sessions and yoga classes by Project Yoga Richmond were also new this year. As a result, the number of vendors at the Sunday market, open from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., has increased compared to 2019.

Carytown Farmers Market will wrap up its 10th year with an Open Jam on Nov. 28 and on Dec. 11-12 during their Art Market, which will feature over 100 tents.