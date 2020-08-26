Jefferson Davis statue torn down by protestors could go to The Valentine museum

The statue of Confederate president Jefferson Davis toppled by protestors earlier this summer could find a new home at local museum The Valentine.

The museum is in the process of making a formal request to acquire the statue from Richmond City Council.

“The Valentine has been considering this for a very long time and is not something that we take lightly,” Bill Martin, director of the museum that collects Richmond history, said.

Discussions to acquire the statue have been in the works since the Monument Avenue Commission report released in 2017 called for the removal of the statue.

The Jefferson Davis statue was designed by sculptor Edward Valentine, whose family started the Valentine Museum and where Valentine served as the first president. The museum has several sculptures designed by Valentine in its collection of over 1.6 million artifacts.

The Valentine hopes to acquire the statue of Jefferson Davis to be added to an already-planned exhibit exploring the Lost Cause, Richmond and the present day.

“[The statue] is important to us in what it says about this particular moment in Richmond’s history. We know that with the removal of the monuments, this is a turning point in Richmond’s history,” Martin said.