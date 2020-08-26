Jefferson Davis statue torn down by protestors could go to The Valentine museum

The statue of Confederate president Jefferson Davis toppled by protestors earlier this summer could find a new home at local museum The Valentine.
The museum is in the process of making a formal request to acquire the statue from Richmond City Council.
“The Valentine has been considering this for a very long time and is not something that we take lightly,” Bill Martin, director of the museum that collects Richmond history, said.
Discussions to acquire the statue have been in the works since the Monument Avenue Commission report released in 2017 called for the removal of the statue.
The Jefferson Davis statue was designed by sculptor Edward Valentine, whose family started the Valentine Museum and where Valentine served as the first president. The museum has several sculptures designed by Valentine in its collection of over 1.6 million artifacts.
The Valentine hopes to acquire the statue of Jefferson Davis to be added to an already-planned exhibit exploring the Lost Cause, Richmond and the present day.
“[The statue] is important to us in what it says about this particular moment in Richmond’s history. We know that with the removal of the monuments, this is a turning point in Richmond’s history,” Martin said.
He said that the statue and the planned exhibit will be used “as an opportunity for discussion about why the monuments were created, Richmond’s role in the creation of the Lost Cause and what we can learn from this moment in history with the removal of these monuments.”
As first reported by VPM, the museum is currently working on its formal proposal to Richmond City Council. The Council is currently taking proposals from museums, historical societies, localities and other groups interested in acquiring the statues, now temporarily housed at Richmond’s Wastewater Treatment Plant.
J.E.B. Stuart’s family have already requested to take the statue of his namesake to the general's birthplace in Patrick County.
The Virginia Museum of History & Culture in Richmond has agreed to take ownership of Virginia’s Robert E. Lee statue at the U.S. Capitol at the urging of a state panel that voted for its removal.
The fate of the other monuments is currently unknown.
