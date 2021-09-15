Jewish group brings Yom Kippur to Feed More

Rabbi Patrick Beaulier spoke at Feed More in Richmond on Wednesday in observance of Yom Kippur, when Jewish people usually fast for 25 hours. Beaulier is the co-founder of Kehillah, an independent Jewish community that made a donation to Feed More that will provide 1,600 meals. (Details, Page A6.)
Robin Rio plays music as Kehillah observes Yom Kippur at Feed More with Kehillah Kol Nidre Wednesday, September 15, 2021.
ABOVE: People read along with Rabbi Patrick Beaulier during observances of Yom Kippur on Wednesday at Feed More in Richmond.
LEFT: Rabbi Patrick Beaulier is a co-founder of Kehillah, an independent Jewish community in Richmond.
Christy Dalton, community events manager for Feed More, speaks as Kehillah observes Yom Kippur at Feed More with Kehillah Kol Nidre Wednesday, September 15, 2021.
“We get to fast in front of carbohydrates,” Rabbi Patrick Beaulier said Wednesday evening before starting a Kol Nidre prayer service at Feed More.
An abundant supply of bread filled the shelves behind the rabbi, serving as a backdrop.
As the sun set Wednesday, Yom Kippur began. The Day of Atonement is a time when Jews traditionally abstain from eating food for the next 25 hours.
“This year, we remember that for many, fasting is not a spiritual obligation but a sad reality of a broken world,” said Beaulier, co-founder of Kehillah, an independent Jewish community in Richmond. “If we can feed our neighbors on a day when we refrain from eating, perhaps that is a start.”
On Wednesday, Kehillah donated money to Feed More that will provide 1,600 meals, said Christy Dalton, community events manager for the hunger relief organization. Over the pandemic, “we’ve seen a 30 percent increase in need,” she said, and “the increased need continues.”
Yom Kippur, the holiest day in Judaism, marks the end of the High Holy Days, a 10-day period that begins with Rosh Hashana, the Jewish new year. During this span, people atone and repent for sins.
