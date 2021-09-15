Jewish group brings Yom Kippur to Feed More

“We get to fast in front of carbohydrates,” Rabbi Patrick Beaulier said Wednesday evening before starting a Kol Nidre prayer service at Feed More.

An abundant supply of bread filled the shelves behind the rabbi, serving as a backdrop.

As the sun set Wednesday, Yom Kippur began. The Day of Atonement is a time when Jews traditionally abstain from eating food for the next 25 hours.

“This year, we remember that for many, fasting is not a spiritual obligation but a sad reality of a broken world,” said Beaulier, co-founder of Kehillah, an independent Jewish community in Richmond. “If we can feed our neighbors on a day when we refrain from eating, perhaps that is a start.”

On Wednesday, Kehillah donated money to Feed More that will provide 1,600 meals, said Christy Dalton, community events manager for the hunger relief organization. Over the pandemic, “we’ve seen a 30 percent increase in need,” she said, and “the increased need continues.”

Yom Kippur, the holiest day in Judaism, marks the end of the High Holy Days, a 10-day period that begins with Rosh Hashana, the Jewish new year. During this span, people atone and repent for sins.