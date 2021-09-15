 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jewish group brings Yom Kippur to Feed More
0 Comments

Jewish group brings Yom Kippur to Feed More

  • 0

Robin Rio sings the Kol Nidre during the Kehillah’s observance of Yom Kippur at Feed More in Richmond, Va., Wednesday, September 15, 2021. Rio is the Richmond independent Jewish community’s musician. Kehillah donated money to Feed More that will provide 1600 meal to the needy. Video by Alexa Welch Edlund/Times-Dispatch

“We get to fast in front of carbohydrates,” Rabbi Patrick Beaulier said Wednesday evening before starting a Kol Nidre prayer service at Feed More.

An abundant supply of bread filled the shelves behind the rabbi, serving as a backdrop.

As the sun set Wednesday, Yom Kippur began. The Day of Atonement is a time when Jews traditionally abstain from eating food for the next 25 hours.

“This year, we remember that for many, fasting is not a spiritual obligation but a sad reality of a broken world,” said Beaulier, co-founder of Kehillah, an independent Jewish community in Richmond. “If we can feed our neighbors on a day when we refrain from eating, perhaps that is a start.”

On Wednesday, Kehillah donated money to Feed More that will provide 1,600 meals, said Christy Dalton, community events manager for the hunger relief organization. Over the pandemic, “we’ve seen a 30 percent increase in need,” she said, and “the increased need continues.”

Yom Kippur, the holiest day in Judaism, marks the end of the High Holy Days, a 10-day period that begins with Rosh Hashana, the Jewish new year. During this span, people atone and repent for sins.

aedlund@timesdispatch.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Reaching and convincing vaccine skeptics

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News