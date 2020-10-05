JLARC: Low-performing public schools need more help from VDOE

Del. Lionell Spruill, D-Chesapeake, on Monday pressed for details on how VDOE would follow through on ensuring diverse applicant pools.

“I heard the recommendation… so how will we know whether or not the recommendation will be followed through?," Spruill said. "When will we know that they have followed through and there will be more people of color on their senior staff?”

Justin Brown, who oversaw the study, said JLARC follows up with agencies about audit recommendations.

Included on the list this time: that the General Assembly find money for a pilot program to more thoroughly address school compliance with rules and regulations (the current process leans on school systems self-reporting); that VDOE calculate and publish teacher vacancy rates by division, region and subject matter endorsement area; that the agency deploy a new model for helping low-performing schools; and that the General Assembly pay for more state workers to help those schools.

About half of school divisions in the state's program for improving school performance said the help helped, the report states.

About a dozen people work in the department’s Office of School Quality. Last year they managed a portfolio of 262 schools, leaving one person to oversee 22 schools in need.