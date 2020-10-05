JLARC: Low-performing public schools need more help from VDOE

Virginia’s lowest-performing public schools need more help improving from the agency tasked with overseeing them, the state legislature’s watchdog agency concluded in a report issued Monday.
Auditors found the Virginia Department of Education is well-managed overall but needs more people supporting high-need schools, a more robust approach to addressing a statewide teacher shortage and diversity among senior staff, all 11 of whom are white, among other findings.
The report from the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Committee contains 17 recommendations and six policy options for improving the performance of the agency, which employs about 350 people and had not undergone an audit committee review for many years.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane said the department is working to address the lack of diversity in upper management. Nearly 40% of staff members in lower levels of the department are people of color, just above the average for state agencies.
“The focus on equity so that we truly maximize the potential of every child is what really drives our work,” Lane said Monday in a meeting where the report was presented. “Diversity, equity, and inclusion remain a priority. We will make sure that overtime we recruit and retain a much more diverse leadership.”
He noted the agency had created a diversity officer position and recently had hired the state's second Black assistant superintendent, but said that person left for a better paying job within a year.
Del. Lionell Spruill, D-Chesapeake, on Monday pressed for details on how VDOE would follow through on ensuring diverse applicant pools.
“I heard the recommendation… so how will we know whether or not the recommendation will be followed through?," Spruill said. "When will we know that they have followed through and there will be more people of color on their senior staff?”
Justin Brown, who oversaw the study, said JLARC follows up with agencies about audit recommendations.
Included on the list this time: that the General Assembly find money for a pilot program to more thoroughly address school compliance with rules and regulations (the current process leans on school systems self-reporting); that VDOE calculate and publish teacher vacancy rates by division, region and subject matter endorsement area; that the agency deploy a new model for helping low-performing schools; and that the General Assembly pay for more state workers to help those schools.
About half of school divisions in the state's program for improving school performance said the help helped, the report states.
About a dozen people work in the department’s Office of School Quality. Last year they managed a portfolio of 262 schools, leaving one person to oversee 22 schools in need.
“Both OSQ staff and participating school division staff cited frustrations with the program that was described as largely a compliance exercise,” auditors wrote, noting that the department is rolling out a new mentoring and coaching model for school leaders designed to help.
The audit states more people are needed to truly make a difference; in North Carolina and Kentucky, for example, one school improvement worker is responsible for eight schools, and one school, respectively.
Lane said he’s working to address staff limitations and noted improvement in Alexandria City and Franklin County schools despite the resource issues.
Auditors also found that school divisions surveyed wanted more targeted help with teacher recruitment and retention; both among the top priorities for the State Board of Education, which develops regulations setting K-12 policy in Virginia.
The data that VDOE collects, the audit states, is not adequate to help identify problems with retention and provide solutions to solve them. Teacher exit surveys are not widely implemented across the state.
The state is ranked 32nd nationally in teacher pay, according to the National Education Association.
Lane said all of the recommendations made by the JLARC are now embedded in its five year strategic plan.
