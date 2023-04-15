Job fair for laid-off Tyson Foods workers sees success

When Richmond resident Allen Bayloro clocked out one Friday in March, he had no idea there soon would not be work waiting for him at the Tyson Foods chicken processing plant in Glen Allen.

After countless hours of hard labor, Bayloro will soon say goodbye to the place where he has spent the past 27 years.

Last month, Tyson Foods Inc. notified workers that the plant will be shuttered on May 12, resulting in the elimination of 692 jobs.

With nothing but a 60-day notice, those who spent their lives on the factory floor will now have to find new employment opportunities.

But with uncertainty looming, many — with the support of the community — remain hopeful.

“I’m not going to dwell on it. That just makes things worse. You just have to get out there and find something else,” Bayloro said. “Everybody’s going to be alright. Chicken isn’t everything.”

As the morning began, cars pulled off the Mechanicsville Turnpike in droves. Those who arrived early quickly filled the side streets around the Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church.

It was not long before others made their way circling the spot just to find a space — a good sign of a successful event.

They all arrived Saturday morning, opting to sacrifice their day off in search of a new job. Many left with favorable prospects.

The United Food and Commercial Workers Local 400 union hosted a job fair for the hundreds of laid-off Tyson Foods plant employees.

After signing in and receiving a special identification tag, workers poured into the church’s fellowship hall and were met with smiling faces from folks eager to add recruits to their teams.

The fair boasted several primarily union-represented organizations including Henrico County Public Schools’ transportation and food services departments, Cunningham Food Services, Boar’s Head, Virginia Career Services and many others.

The day kicked off at 10 a.m. with an invocation and prayer from the church’s pastor, Rodney Hunter, followed by introductions from union representatives and the employers present.

Though they met in less than favorable circumstances, the attitude of those in the room was one of positivity and compassion. Many spoke of dealing with hardships, overcoming them and finding better work.

“Tyson employees, I don’t want you guys to feel sad. Pick up the phone and call someone,” said Boar’s Head human resource coordinator Carolyn Woody, addressing the room. “I truly believe that anybody who wants to come on board, we welcome you.”

When UFCW Local 400 Vice President Donna Waddell first heard from Tyson Foods regarding its plan to close, it came as a surprise because of the lack of notice.

Despite this, Waddell said it was not long before she started receiving calls from employers in the region looking to offer assistance.

With a long and tenured history serving as union representation for various factory and plant workers across the state, Waddell had helped coordinate a massive job fair years prior.

So, just a month following the announcement, Waddell — with her reputation and the support of numerous companies looking for employers — was able to make this job fair a reality.

“People that go to the grocery store and pick up a pack of chicken, they don’t realize all that goes into that. That’s a lot of lives,” Waddell said. “There’s a lot of uncertainty so that’s why we put this together to do everything that we can possibly do to help them be successful.”