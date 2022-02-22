Joe's Inn, Sticky Rice, Pearl's, Longoven & more Richmond restaurants offer free meals and fundraisers for Fox Elementary students this week

The staff at Joe’s Inn in the Fan and Shields Market are used to the familiar swarm of students from William Fox Elementary filling their spaces and in light of the neighborhood school’s tragic fire, owner Tina Kafantaris said they’ve found their own way to rally behind the community.

Until Friday, all kids who attend Fox Elementary will eat for free at Joe’s Inn and they will get free candy when they go to Shields Market, Kafantaris said. She said it’s their way of giving the Fox community something to cheer for.

“Our relationship with Fox has been going on for so long,” Kafantaris said. “All my children went there, people who work in the restaurant or the market had their kids go there. We know all the kids and we know all the families.”

Kafantaris said her family has been a part of the 70-year-old restaurant at 205 N. Shields Ave. since the 1970s. They acquired the Shields Market next door at 206 N. Shields Ave. in 2008. During that time, she said kids from Fox have filled the stores every day after school.

After losing that familiar noise during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kafantaris feels as if they’ve lost that routine once again after the fire. She said that every business owner she’s talked to has leapt at the opportunity to help the children they’ve seen and talked to every day.

“I think everyone is going to pitch in on this,” Kafantaris said. “While we’re trying to figure out a more long term fundraiser right now our focus is just to give the kids something to cheer for.”

While Kafantaris is helping out on Shields Avenue, in Scott’s Addition, the owners of Longoven at 2939 W. Clay St. were also struck by the Fox Elementary tragedy. The night of the fire, Patrick Phelan, co-owner, said their staff discussed where they could best help the community.

“My business partner Andrew — both his children attend Fox,” Phelan said referring to Andrew Manning, his business partner and executive chef of the restaurant. “His kids live just a couple blocks from the school. ... we actually drove to the Fan and kind of firsthand witnessed what was going on.”

Phelan said he and his business partners’ natural inclination was to say, “What can we do to support the Fox community?” As he began to pitch different ideas to his staff, Phelan said they saw a larger opportunity to help the community.

“We saw an opportunity to maybe not just do something for Fox, but we had a pretty ambitious idea of like, why don’t we do a fundraiser for every elementary school in Richmond?,” Phelan said.

Phelan, his wife, Megan Phelan, and Manning decided to host a set of 25 dinners to support all Richmond elementary schools.

After food and staff costs are paid, 100% of sales will go to the school. For the first dinner, guests will pay what they can, what they would like to contribute to the school, or what they feel the experience was worth, Phelan said, ultimately providing immediate impact for Richmond’s schools.

Their inaugural, five-course dinner will be for Fox Elementary on March 3. All seats are already reserved.

“I think for us as a business, we’re starting to pivot in a direction of where we’re integrated with our community,” Phelan said. “This is something we could do once a month as a business as a sustained effort to provide immediate, very focused capital to our schools.”

For Phelan, the fire at Fox Elementary fundamentally changed how he thought of his business. The students, families and teachers of Fox inspired him to push forward with an idea he felt was important. He hopes Longoven’s mission will inspire others as well.

“I think the important thing is that if you’re inspired to do it, you set the fear aside and you just go for it,” Phelan said. “That’s what we’re trying to do.”

