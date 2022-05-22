Johnston-Willis marks milestone for Gamma Knife surgery, a technology that has made big gains in the fight against brain cancer

In 2015, Tina Holloman was diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic melanoma. A biopsy revealed the cancer had spread to her brain, breasts, abdomen, pelvis and legs.

Despite being told she only had six months to live, she was cured within 30 days.

Holloman had her brain tumor removed by Dr. K. Singh Sahni and the team at the Gamma Knife Center at Johnston-Willis Hospital. The procedure took three hours, and she was sent home shortly after.

“It’s scary when you’re told you have six months to live,” Holloman said. “And here I am in 2022.”

Johnston-Willis celebrated its 5,000th Gamma Knife radiosurgery on Friday with Sahni and the Gamma Knife Center team.

The hospital first acquired the Gamma Knife technology in 2004. Since then, thousands of patients have undergone the incisionless, painless outpatient procedure.

The Gamma Knife procedure is a blade-free, computer-guided treatment where approximately 200 beams of gamma radiation are targeted at brain tumors or lesions while minimally influencing other areas of the brain. The procedure is non-invasive, and patients are usually allowed to return home within hours.

“People used to be told, ‘You’ve got six months to live,’ and that’s it,” Sahni said. “However, with the Gamma Knife, as time has gone on, we’ve had patients five, 10, 15 years out, living a normal life. That’s the biggest accomplishment that any physician or any institution can have.”

At the celebration, Sahni, who arrived at Johnston-Willis in 1988, said the biggest accomplishment of the Gamma Knife Center was giving hope and making people live longer.

“As far as we’re concerned, cancer is no longer a death sentence,” he said. “Even with brain cancer, it’s a treatable disease as long as you stay on top of it.”

Former patients, like Deborah Vance, who was the 500th patient to be treated using the Gamma Knife back in 2006, were invited back to Johnston-Willis for the ceremony. She was treated for a benign brain tumor. After recovering from the initial biopsy three weeks earlier, she was treated by Sahni and the Gamma Knife.

“Everybody on his team is just phenomenal,” Vance said. “They treated the whole patient, not just the tumor, and that is really what was incredible.”

Riverside Regional Medical Center and University of Virginia’s Gamma Knife Center are the only other sites for Gamma Knife procedures in Virginia.

Dr. David M. Randolph, a radiation oncologist working closely with Sahni, said the technology was amazing and only getting better. The center is a good example of how if you get together the manpower, foresight and resources, something like this can happen, he said.

“We’re absolutely ahead of the curve,” Randolph said. “You’ll see new data coming out fresh off the press on how to use Gamma Knives, and here we’ve already been doing it for years.”

Sally Ann Sanderson, originally from Buffalo, N.Y., eventually moved to Virginia in 2014 once she began receiving treatment for breast cancer, and later met Dr. Sahni.

“I mean, I don’t know what we’d do without him, really,” she said.

Holloman was at a loss for words when asked about her thoughts on Sahni and the Gamma Center team.

“I would not be living without that gentleman,” she said. “Without Dr. Sahni, I would not be here, and I know I would not be here.”

Her mother, Peggy Seay, who’s husband had also been treated by Dr. Sahni for a brain aneurysm, nodded in agreement: “To me he’s just a magnificent man, and I hope we have him around for a long time.”