Joyful Battle of Lights puts Richmond area holiday lights to a good cause

When David and Tiffany Hoylman were deciding who to help with their Chesterfield holiday light display this year, they had no idea they would set off a local trend that would raise thousands of dollars for children in the foster care system.

In the past, they’ve raised money for pediatric care and collected over 400 toys for tots at their brightly lit home at 12001 Dunnottar Drive.

This year, they reached out to Worthydays, a Richmond area nonprofit organization that helps celebrate the important days in the lives of kids in foster care that often go uncelebrated, such as birthdays and holidays.

“The Hoylmans reached out to me and that got me thinking: there were probably lots of other people who have light displays who would be interested in doing the same thing,” Caroline Neal, the founder of Worthdays, said. “That’s what these holiday houses do, they give joy to strangers.”

Neal came up with the idea for the Joyful Battle of Lights, where local holiday illuminated homes could have a “friendly competition” to see who could raise the most for children in need.

Neal created signs that the Holymans and other holiday light houses could put in their yards with QR codes that visitors could use to donate money to Worthydays.

“It came together super quickly,” Neal said. “Now we have 20 houses participating in Joyful Battle of Lights.”

The “friendly battle” has already raised $6,000 of its $10,000 goal.

Hunter Bottoms is currently in the lead of the Joyful Battle of Lights with $1,200 raised at his home at 7519 Nicklaus Circle in Moseley.

Bottoms is no stranger to over-the-top holiday lights. He helped decorate his parents Brandermill home that won USA Today's best private light display several years ago and caused traffic back-ups in the neighborhood. He’s been lighting up his own home at 7519 Nicklaus Circle, but he’s never used his light display to raise money before, until now.

“It’s just the best feeling,” Bottoms said. “It was a tradition for me and my dad to put up the lights together. Our tradition became other people’s tradition to come and see the lights. Now we’re helping out people and generating funds for kids.”

His brother also joined the Joyful Battle of Lights with his home at 15007 Hazelbury Circle in Chesterfield.

The Grattini family is in close second place with $1,180 raised, as of this writing, for their home Christmas on Coralview at 600 Coralview Terrace in Midlothian.

Many other families around the Richmond area have joined in the Joyful Battle of Lights, including the RVA Christmas House in Richmond’s Museum District at 3209 Hanover Ave.

“We have been talking about raising money for a charity for years now given how many people come by the house and us wanting to do something positive for the community,” Scott Frank said. A friend recommended Worthydays and the Joyful Battle of Lights. It’s been a “perfect fit,” he said

Bottoms thinks the Joyful Battle of Lights will be even bigger next year with the popularity of “tacky light” houses and more homes participating.

"The special thing about this charity is that it emphasizes the importance of special days in these kids' lives," Bottoms said. "To raise thousands of dollars with people driving around, seeing the lights and scanning QR codes -- it's awesome."