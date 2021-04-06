Judge approves settlement for Hopewell public housing residents over excessive utility charges

A federal judge has approved a six-figure settlement between the Hopewell Redevelopment and Housing Authority and current and former tenants who said they had been unlawfully overcharged for utilities.
Tenants faced excessive charges for electricity and natural gas over a period of four years, leading to late fees and, in some cases, evictions, said Sylvia Jones, an attorney with the Legal Aid Justice Center who represented the five current and former residents spearheading the class-action lawsuit.
“This was really a community-led effort,” Jones said.
The settlement of the lawsuit, which was filed in April 2019 in the Eastern District of Virginia Federal Court, was announced Tuesday.
Steven Benham, the CEO of Hopewell’s public housing authority, did not immediately return a request for comment.
Under federal law, a housing authority cannot charge its residents more than 30% of their monthly income for rent and utilities. Public housing authorities are also required to set, and, if necessary, periodically adjust, utility allowances for tenants so that threshold is not exceeded.
In the lawsuit against Hopewell’s housing authority, tenants alleged that HRHA failed to set and implement electricity and natural gas allowances properly, leading to frequent and excessive charges for residents.
For Natasha Brown, one of the main plaintiffs on the case, the practice led to utility bills that, at times, exceeded even her roughly $200 rent at her Thomas Rolfe Court apartment.
When she and other tenants couldn’t afford to pay the excess charges, the housing authority slapped them with late fees in violation of U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development rules, according to the lawsuit.
“I was getting charged, at different times, up to $300 in excess utilities, on top of the rent I was supposed to pay,” said Brown, who now lives in Prince George County with her 12-year-old son. “It created a lot of stress on people. It definitely created a lot on me.”
The ordeal was costly and stressful, Brown said. And no matter how many tenants complained to the housing authority or how often, nothing was done, she said. So they organized and approached the Legal Aid Justice Center for help.
The lawsuit was the fourth such case Legal Aid has brought against a public housing authority in central Virginia over the past decade. In 2018, the organization secured a $2.5 million settlement for residents of the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority. Legal Aid also negotiated settlements for public housing residents in Petersburg and Charlottesville.
Under the terms of the Hopewell settlement, $220,000 will be paid out to current and former Hopewell public housing tenants. Anyone who lived in one of HRHA’s properties between June 1, 2014, and Sept. 30, 2018, is eligible for compensation.
An additional $95,000 in charges was waived while the case was pending. New electricity and gas allowances that were negotiated as a part of the settlement will save tenants at least $144,000 over the first three years, according to a news release announcing the settlement.
In addition, the housing authority has agreed to amend its lease and billing statements and ensure that its staff is trained on how to handle tenant requests or grievances pertaining to utilities.
“The old bills were nearly impossible to figure out, and it led to my paying money I didn’t owe," Brown said. "I am glad that no one will have to deal with that in the future.”
