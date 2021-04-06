Judge approves settlement for Hopewell public housing residents over excessive utility charges

For Natasha Brown, one of the main plaintiffs on the case, the practice led to utility bills that, at times, exceeded even her roughly $200 rent at her Thomas Rolfe Court apartment.

When she and other tenants couldn’t afford to pay the excess charges, the housing authority slapped them with late fees in violation of U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development rules, according to the lawsuit.

“I was getting charged, at different times, up to $300 in excess utilities, on top of the rent I was supposed to pay,” said Brown, who now lives in Prince George County with her 12-year-old son. “It created a lot of stress on people. It definitely created a lot on me.”

The ordeal was costly and stressful, Brown said. And no matter how many tenants complained to the housing authority or how often, nothing was done, she said. So they organized and approached the Legal Aid Justice Center for help.

The lawsuit was the fourth such case Legal Aid has brought against a public housing authority in central Virginia over the past decade. In 2018, the organization secured a $2.5 million settlement for residents of the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority. Legal Aid also negotiated settlements for public housing residents in Petersburg and Charlottesville.