Judge closes Mechanicsville seafood restaurant that had operated without a health permit

A seafood restaurant in Hanover County that had defied state-ordered COVID-19 safety measures and operated without a license was closed Tuesday morning after a judge's temporary restraining order.

In July, Calabash Seafood Restaurant in Mechanicsville lost its health permit for failing to comply with COVID restrictions. Patrons and employees scarcely wore masks, bar seating was permitted and little to no effort was made to social distance, according to a complaint. But the Mechanicsville restaurant continued operating anyway.

On Tuesday, Judge Patricia Kelly of the Hanover Circuit Court issued a temporary restraining order that shuttered the restaurant at 10 a.m.

In August, Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring requested an injunction to temporarily close Calabash because it continued to operate despite multiple citations for failing to follow COVID guidelines.

"Attorney General Herring and his team remain dedicated to protecting the health and safety of Virginians throughout the COVID pandemic," said Charlotte Gomer, spokeswoman for Herring.