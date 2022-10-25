 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Judge sides with city on A.P. Hill statue lawsuit, possibly clearing way for removal

20180823_MET_HILL_BB01

The monument/grave of Confederate Gen. A. P. Hill, on Laburnum Avenue and Hermitage Rd. in Richmond, VA, was splashed with red paint in 2018.

 BOB BROWN

Confederate Gen. A.P. Hill is buried beneath his monument in Richmond's North Side.

A judge has ruled in favor of the city of Richmond in a lawsuit involving the A.P. Hill statue, potentially clearing the way for the city to remove the 130-year-old statue, a spokesperson for Mayor Levar Stoney said.

The plaintiffs still have the opportunity to appeal, and the statue likely won't be taken down immediately. 

The city wants to give the statue to the Black History Museum and take Hill's body to a cemetery in Culpeper. Hill's remains are interred inside the statue's stone plinth.

But a lawsuit filed by people claiming to be indirect descendants of Hill has stopped the city from proceeding. The plaintiffs wanted control of the statue so it could be disassembled and rebuilt in another location. 

This story will be updated.  

ekolenich@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6109

Twitter: @EricKolenich

Reporter

Eric Kolenich writes about higher education, health systems and more for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the newspaper in 2009 and spent 11 years in the Sports section. (804) 649-6109

