Judge sides with city on A.P. Hill statue lawsuit, possibly clearing way for removal

A judge has ruled in favor of the city of Richmond in a lawsuit involving the A.P. Hill statue, potentially clearing the way for the city to remove the 130-year-old statue, a spokesperson for Mayor Levar Stoney said.

The plaintiffs still have the opportunity to appeal, and the statue likely won't be taken down immediately.

The city wants to give the statue to the Black History Museum and take Hill's body to a cemetery in Culpeper. Hill's remains are interred inside the statue's stone plinth.

But a lawsuit filed by people claiming to be indirect descendants of Hill has stopped the city from proceeding. The plaintiffs wanted control of the statue so it could be disassembled and rebuilt in another location.

This story will be updated.