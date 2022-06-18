Juneteenth ‘a celebration for all’ in Henrico

Henrico County Recreation & Parks played host to another large crowd for its annual Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday.

Families and friends gathered across Dorey Park to honor the events of June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers delivered word to enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, that they had been freed under President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation of Jan. 1, 1863.

“It’s been amazing,” said Julian Charity, a facility coordinator for Henrico Recreation & Parks. “Juneteenth has been a celebration for all to celebrate freedom, so what better way to do that than to reserve one of our county parks and then draw everybody from the entire region here to do it.”

This was the third Juneteenth celebration hosted by Henrico. Last year’s festivities drew about 11,000 participants.

Juneteenth has been recognized as a Virginia holiday for three years and as a federal holiday for two. However, the Black community has celebrated it for generations.

Maco Faniel, a historian originally from Houston, says he has celebrated the holiday his entire life.

“I think it is a moment for Black people across the country, but particularly in Richmond and Henrico, to commemorate freedom,” Faniel said. “Just like we commemorated 1776 for the nation’s freedom, we are celebrating this to commemorate the freedom of Black people who for the most part were not considered free or citizens in 1776.”

Throughout the evening, guests enjoyed a range of performances, from acting and storytelling to the Hermitage High School drum line and local artists singing and rapping.

Food trucks offered a wide variety of cuisine, and kids enjoyed bounce houses, slides and obstacle courses. One field was home to a vendors market, where small, Black-owned businesses, community leaders and clubs gathered.

One such vendor was Tiffany Clarke with Black RVA, an organization that promotes and supports Black-owned businesses and supports historical sites around the greater Richmond area. She said she came out to meet new people and educate folks about Richmond.

“Juneteenth is bringing awareness to everything that is going on,” Clarke said. “It is not really something you learn in school, so we are trying to bring everyone together, bring the community together and show support and get everyone to celebrate.”

One of the groups represented at Dorey Park was Black Girls Do Bike, a social network that organizes and educates women about cycling. Since 2016, the Richmond chapter has reached 1,000 members.

At their tent, leader Tamara Broadnax and members gathered to share information and celebrate.

“Juneteenth is important because it symbolizes our freedom, and as women a lot of times we have other obligations and things that keep us from cycling or doing things outside our house,” Broadnax said. “Black Girls Do Bike, we are a social network of women who want to get out and learn how to ride properly.”

Faniel said the festivities created an atmosphere that was both celebratory and educational.

“I just wanted to bring my daughter out so we could have fun this weekend and learn more about our history and become more connected to our culture,” Faniel said.