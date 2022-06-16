Juneteenth celebrations to take place across Greater Richmond with festivals, fireworks, bands & more

Celebrations for Juneteenth are underway in Richmond as residents commemorate the end of slavery in the United States.

Juneteenth, held on June 19, is the longest running African American holiday, and marks the day federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, in 1865 to enforce the end of slavery, freeing those who had still been enslaved after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation. The news did not reach them until two ½ years after the Emancipation Proclamation was originally signed.

Communities all over the Greater Richmond area are celebrating African American culture and freedom for Juneteenth from this week to nearly the end of the month.

Leading up to the holiday weekend, the Library of Virginia will be holding “Freedom on Paper,” a free exhibition of “Free Negro Registers” as a part of the Virginia Untold Project through June 27. On Friday, attendees will have the opportunity to speak with Lydia Neuroth, project manager for Virginia Untold, and learn more about the preservation of the records.

“The register books demonstrate the unending challenges to being a free person of color in antebellum Virginia,” Neuroth said in a release from the library. "While declared ‘free’ on paper, their lives were closely surveilled by white officials restricting their mobility, autonomy and humanity. I hope visitors will recognize the importance of learning from these historic documents. We must share these stories.”

On Saturday, Henrico County Recreation & Parks is inviting residents to come out to Dorey Park, where there will be a vendor fair, kids zone, food trucks, fireworks and more to celebrate Juneteenth. Gates open at 4 p.m., with over 70 event vendors expected to participate.

Starting the morning of Juneteenth on Sunday, Hardywood Park Craft Brewery will be holding a Juneteenth-Freedom Day celebration, presented by The Love Movement social event series. This family friendly event will be held at 2410 Ownby Lane, Hardywood’s Richmond location, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The celebration will showcase a host of Richmond’s Black-owned businesses, live music performances, dance performances by City Dance Theatre and much more.

Aside from the food and entertainment, co-owners and organizers Tory Gilbert and Roosevelt Taylor of The Love Movement collaborated with Hardywood and Capsoul to create a special brew for the festivities. Their Jubilant Ale 22 Summer Ale, a beer featuring African hibiscus and pomegranate flavors, will be available at Sunday’s event.

“We wanted something with some substance in it – something that means something,” Gilbert said. “So, African hibiscus was an herb that was brought over from Africa through the transatlantic slave trade and we wanted to incorporate that into the beer with some of the pomegranate to give it that flavor.”

The Love Movement has held events at several local Richmond venues in the past. Each event, Taylor said, is meant to promote inclusion. The event series was created to introduce people to cultures in a way that they would be open and receptive to.

“I do want to point out that there have been a lot of organizations that have been celebrating Juneteenth for years, but in Richmond especially, it has kind of been looked over or ignored in a sense where there really wasn't a lot of knowledge around it,” Taylor said. “So, I think Richmond embracing this history, embracing these types of things is important because that's what makes sure that things like that never happen again.”

That afternoon, Richmond’s Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities will be continuing its inaugural Jubilation in June Festival with a Juneteenth celebration and fireworks display at Rocketts Landing from 2-9 p.m.

In the evening, St. James’s Episcopal Church at 1205 W. Franklin St. will be presenting “Juneteenth: A Celebration of Freedom'' at 5 p.m. The celebration will feature a Freedom Day Concert with performances by renowned organist Carl Haywood. The Celebration Ensemble, composed of Norfolk State University alumni and the St. James’s Choir, will sing spirituals. The program will be followed by a reception in Valentine Hall, according to a release from the church.

Mark Whitmire, St. James’s director of music, said the church, which had a predominately white congregation, could not go another year without doing something for Juneteenth. After holding an annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day event for the past 16 years, church members said it was time to expand.

“Our neighborhood [by Monument Avenue] is steeped in the past and the history of the Confederacy, and we’re in culturally sad times right now,” Whitmire said. “We want to be a part of moving toward something that’s more holy and more just and more loving to all our brothers and sisters.”

About 30 minutes from the city, Hanover’s branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and the Town of Ashland will be holding the county’s first formal Juneteenth celebration. The festival, which also recognizes Father’s Day, will feature food trucks, wine tastings, a children’s area, vendors and live music at Ashland Town Hall Square from noon to 7 p.m.

Following this weekend’s celebrations, Elegba Folklore Society will present “Juneteenth, A Freedom Celebration” next Sunday on June 26 from 4 p.m - 9 p.m. at the Shockoe Hill African Burial Ground. Attendees will get to see spirit-filled performances, sacred rituals, healing cyphers, the Get Woke Youth Summit, the Freedom Market and more, according to a media release.

The celebration will take place two weeks after a historical marker was placed at the burial ground, believed to be one of the largest burial sites in the country for free people of color and those who were enslaved.