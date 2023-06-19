Historical churches join together to host Elegba Folklore Society for Juneteenth

"Happy Juneteenth, and let freedom reign," a rector said in commemoration of the holiday at Peter Paul.

St. Peter's, St. John's and St. Paul's Episcopal churches joined together for a special Juneteenth service that featured a performance by the Elegba Folklore Society, followed by a community lunch event — bouncy house and all.

The event's spokesperson Ronald Carey has been present in the community since the late 1960s. St. Peter's is a predominantly Black church, and Carey had moved to the area just as the church was integrating. This Juneteenth is an opportunity to continue to connect and relate to one another, the Charlottesville native said.

"It's for us to understand the relationship of our stories that we got, that we had as individuals, regardless of where we were born, raised, come from," Carey said.

Juneteenth celebrates a pivotal moment in American history. Not every person was free after the Emancipation Declaration in 1863, as there were still slaves in Confederate territories. Texas’ enslaved people would not be free until Union troops arrived in Galveston Bay, Texas. The army announced to 250,000 enslaved Black people in the state that they were free by executive decree on June 19, 1865.

Carey said the world must live in a state of jubilation — embracing a feeling of triumph — today, just as the liberated slaves did on that day in 1865.

The congregation clapped, smiled and sang together as the Juneteenth joint service got underway. Soon after, the Elegba Folklore Society took the stage.

The performance first created a timeline of "the richness of our African traditions," said Omilade Janine Bell, the group's president and artistic director. It started with salutations from African languages, followed by the "talking drums" performance by Malari Moore and Kurt Patterson.

Bell then narrated the presence of music throughout history, moving from West Africa, to the songs of enslaved laborers, to "Please Mr. Postman" and more until ending in the present day with hip-hop.

Bell talked about the importance of energy, nature and clarity. Emphasizing themes of equity and the perseverance of African practices despite efforts to destroy them, Bell was joined by Imani Bell, Adia Blackmon Shabazz and speaker L. Roy Boyd.

The six performers received a standing ovation, and finished with "happy Juneteenth," proclaimed through the speakers.

St. John's is a national historic landmark. It was constructed in 1741, after colonists traveled westward along the James River. The event's programming sheet delineates the history of the churches, with St. John's founding coming about when the Atlantic slave trade was near its peak and enslaved Africans made up roughly half of the town.

"Tragically, the slaveholding members who would populate the congregation did not see any contradiction with their faith," the church stated.

St. John's was the site of founding father Patrick Henry's "give me liberty or give me death" speech. The church continued during the American Revolution, containing records of enslaved people's baptisms and marriages. The church stated, "yet, we acknowledge that many members of the church supported the Confederacy."

St. Peter's has a long-standing history of education, starting in 1856 when it had Sunday school for Black residents. This work continued during the decades; a parochial school was implemented eventually.

"We take our shared history seriously, reflecting with pride our national recognition and role in the spiritual life of the city, and engaging in ways we can acknowledge and heal the past injustices that are part of that story," the church stated.