Juneteenth illustration by Richmond father-and-son artists featured on Google Doodle

Monday’s Google Doodle commemorating Juneteenth featured an illustration by Richmond father-and-son artists Jerome and and Jeromyah Jones.

Monday was a federal holiday celebrating Juneteenth, also known as “Emancipation Day," which was June 19, 1865, when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, and notified enslaved African-Americans they were free. The Emancipation Proclamation had been signed two years earlier.

The Joneses were commissioned to produce the illustration featured as the Google Doodle, said Jeromyah Jones. The search engine often chooses a piece of art to illustrate one of that day's holidays or anniversaries.

In a Google interview accompanying the Doodle, the Jones said working on the Juneteenth illustration meant a lot to them “because it’s a great milestone in the African-American struggle for liberation.

“This notification that our ancestors received 157 years ago is an essential catalyst for contemplating what freedom looks like for us today as a people,” they said in the Q-and-A interview. “The celebration is a special commemoration because it highlights good news for a change that was given to a people who were once in chains."

They said they were inspired by the “commonalities” of the two holidays in close proximity to one another: Father’s Day and Juneteenth.

“The hand in the background symbolizes the descendants of those who were emancipated on June 19, 1865, and the children of fathers in the generations that follow,” they said. “The brush is a metaphoric representation of the bridge that connects the roots to their fruits. If we were to give our Google Doodle a title we would call it ‘Painting in The Footsteps of Our Freedom.’

“Painting in the footsteps means we are giving color to the past so that the legacy will be visible to every child in class. The red, black, and green Sankofa bird looking back is symbolic of opening the history book in our laps to close the generational gap.”

The Joneses displayed their paintings on Saturday during the Juneteenth Celebration at Henrico County’s Dorey Park.

A painter for more than 40 years, Jerome Jones specializes in original portraits, landscapes and still-life paintings. His work, according to the team’s website, is in the collections of Stevie Wonder, Evander Holyfield and Michael Jordan. He received his degree in painting and printmaking from Virginia Commonwealth University in 1980.

On their website, Jeromyah Jones describes himself as “a visionary for justice, writer of truth, painter of life, and poet of love who is painting in the creative footsteps of his father.” He holds a degree in comprehensive arts from Hampton University.