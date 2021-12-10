'Just by being you': Celebrate RVA lifts kids' birthday spirits - and at long last - their party space is open

Julia Warren Mattingly flipped through the index of colorful handmade birthday cards, some featuring pictures, others with scrawling well wishes and happy messages.
Each card is unique and special - just like their recipients.
Mattingly is founder and executive director of Celebrate RVA, a Richmond-based nonprofit organization that's in the business of, well, joy. As its name implies, Celebrate RVA facilitates birthday parties for kids by delivering birthday bags full of supplies - plates, balloons, cake-making supplies, party hats, candles and those handmade birthday cards - to parents, teachers and others throughout Central Virginia who wish to host a birthday party for a special child, but may not have the resources to do that.
Mattingly started Celebrate RVA in 2013 after volunteering in Richmond City Public Schools, where she realized that some children have never experienced a birthday party. In one particularly poignant experience, she recalls, a child didn't even know their birthday.
"I saw the need for celebration and moments of joy and time for kiddos just to be told that their life was worthy of celebration," Mattingly said last week as she moved through Celebrate RVA's space, 4,500 square feet in the basement of The Oliver apartment building at 908 Oliver Hill Way.
That space is an evolution of the Celebrate RVA journey - and a story worthy of celebration.
In 2013, Mattingly operated Celebrate RVA by providing party materials and hosting parties inside RPS classrooms for all of the students who had birthdays that month. There was no dedicated celebration space, that is, until a Richmond City Council meeting in 2019. During that meeting, in which Mattingly was publicly lauded for her efforts working with RPS students, developers for The Oliver development - Crescent Development and Spy Rock Real Estate Group - happened to be there seeking zoning changes. Moved by her efforts, one of those developers, Crescent Development's Zac Frederick, passed Mattingly a note during the meeting that said he might have space he could offer her.
The Oliver, a former seed factory, had unusable basement space for apartments - but it could be perfect to throw birthday parties.
Mattingly said she was skeptical at first that the space would be suitable. Upon seeing it, however, her imagination ran wild.
"There was 4,500 square feet down here sitting empty," she said, yet "the entire premise of [The Oliver] project and this development was to bring revitalization to this stretch of the road."
The basement was just that - a dank basement. Crescent and Spy Rock secured the infrastructure's floor and electrical and HVAC systems. Then, bolstered by a $300,000 Community Initiatives Fund grant from Meta (then Facebook), Mattingly transformed that basement into a party zone. The cheerful space is divided into party and celebration rooms, plus her office, a kitchen and a vast supply room where the magic starts. Bins of color-coordinated party supplies reach to the ceiling. All throughout the kid-friendly spaces, exposed pipes are covered in rainbow paper. A large exposed pipe valve was hid under a tall, multi-level bookshelf that allows kids to perch on top while reading. There's comfortable couches and a "holy wall" - a wall with holes of all shapes and sizes that allow kids to climb to get from one room to another.
The space is rent-free, Mattingly said, and the building's developers pay for utilities.
Frederick, the developer, said he thought during that city council meeting that a partnership with Mattingly was "a longshot."
"Rather than just have an empty basement, I thought let's repurpose it," he said. Mattingly took him up on his offer, and "she had the vision – she instantly saw a dirty, old, wet basement could have the potential for her organization."
After renovations, Celebrate RVA was heading toward a March 2020 opening when COVID-19 shuttered its plans. Mattingly said they weren't able to host parties, but they pivoted and instead used the space as a virtual learning facilitation center for about 20 RPS students who needed a safe place to do online learning while their parents went to work.
During the bleakness of the pandemic, that happy space became known as "birthday school."
Meanwhile, Mattingly continued delivering birthday bags to homes. Empowering parents who need some help is a correlating benefit, she said.
"When you’re deciding between the next meal or a kid's birthday, you have to pick the meal,” she said.
Within the bags "are all of the things you need [and] you get to be the hero in your kids' eyes because that's not what we're here for," she added. "We just want celebration to be in and alive in the community."
For now, Mattingly is a business of one, but she relies on a small army of volunteers who help prep and deliver birthday bags, make birthday cards and more. The Celebrate RVA space will continue to be used for online learning through late spring or early summer 2022, when Mattingly said she hopes to start using it for parties. By then, she said, more children ages 5 to 11 can be vaccinated.
Anyone who wishes to sign up for birthday bags - even months ahead of time - or donate time or money, can do so online. Donated birthday supplies are welcomed, though financial donations go farther because she has wholesale accounts with retailers and can buy lots of supplies at inexpensive prices.
Birthdays are "something that everyone can relate to – just by the nature of being, you have a birthday,” Mattingly said. Unlike other programs in which students or children have to earn rewards, with Celebrate RVA, "you don’ t have to do anything to earn this."
"Just by being you," Mattingly said, "you have a birthday and you deserve to be celebrated."
