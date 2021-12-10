'Just by being you': Celebrate RVA lifts kids' birthday spirits - and at long last - their party space is open

That space is an evolution of the Celebrate RVA journey - and a story worthy of celebration.

In 2013, Mattingly operated Celebrate RVA by providing party materials and hosting parties inside RPS classrooms for all of the students who had birthdays that month. There was no dedicated celebration space, that is, until a Richmond City Council meeting in 2019. During that meeting, in which Mattingly was publicly lauded for her efforts working with RPS students, developers for The Oliver development - Crescent Development and Spy Rock Real Estate Group - happened to be there seeking zoning changes. Moved by her efforts, one of those developers, Crescent Development's Zac Frederick, passed Mattingly a note during the meeting that said he might have space he could offer her.

The Oliver, a former seed factory, had unusable basement space for apartments - but it could be perfect to throw birthday parties.

Mattingly said she was skeptical at first that the space would be suitable. Upon seeing it, however, her imagination ran wild.

"There was 4,500 square feet down here sitting empty," she said, yet "the entire premise of [The Oliver] project and this development was to bring revitalization to this stretch of the road."