'Just start doing something'. RVA Community Fridges builds on historic legacy of mutual aid

Growing up, Qui Nguyen watched her neighbors step in whenever someone needed help with child care, filling out government paperwork or finding a job.
The bond was strong in North Western Pennsylvania, where her family ultimately settled after fleeing war-torn Vietnam. People looked out for one another there, as people do wherever need and love coexist.
"Of course you're helping each other," Nguyen said, of the community care modeled for her growing up.
Now Nguyen is working to support Richmonders who don't always have enough to eat through RVA Community Fridges, a grassroots aid effort run by people of color. The program launched this January with one fridge, and now it runs half a dozen across locations ranging from Union Hill to Highland Park to Hull Street, with plans laid to double capacity by year's end.
They're not FeedMore, a central Virginia nonprofit that reports distributing nearly 31 million meals in 2020, and they're not trying to be. The point, said founder Taylor Scott, is mutual aid and dignity.
Scott, 23, who is from New Orleans, knows the uplift of community-based care first-hand; she's determined to amplify that centuries-old strength within her adoptive city, where she moved in 2016 to attend Virginia Commonwealth University.
“When I was young and had to go through Katrina … people really were there for me, people who looked like me, people who I considered family in my community,” she said. “And it's really nice to have moved across the country, not really know any of the people that I'm doing the fridge with, and see that they're similar to me.”
Community care efforts have a long history within communities of color that have been denied government services and support due to racism and other barriers.
In African American communities, those efforts were rooted in the limits of what Black people could expect from their government and in their own self-determination and vision for their communities, said Corey D.B. Walker, a Wake Forest University professor who used to teach at the University of Richmond.
"African American communities from the beginning of African American existence in the Americas have looked to and designed ways to assist themselves," Walker said.
The "extensive, deep history" of Black community efforts have sparked political and social movements. But, these collective efforts weren't always out of an unfulfilled need, Walker said.
"It is also part of being political agents, so it is not just in response to what someone else has not done for you," Walker said. "It is also a response to what African Americans would like to see done for their own communities and their own benefits in their interests."
Today, those mutual aid efforts in Richmond's communities of color unfold in myriad ways. With Nguyen, it all starts in her car.
She spends 16 to 25 hours a week driving to the various fridges with non-perishables and canned foods in her trunk; a box of cleaning supplies nestled in the front seat of her four-door.
Nguyen has her process for cleaning the fridge. First, she takes out the food in the pantry box to wipe things down, alongside the plastic bin they are kept in. She looks to see if anything is expired and takes a mental note of what's needed. She smiled and laughed on a recent day as she restocked the pantry and talked about her experience.
“There's other people with different life stories that exist in the same area as me,” Nguyen said. “That's really been my favorite part is getting to know each of the neighborhoods, getting to know the neighbors.”
Scott didn’t expect her efforts to amount to more than the first fridge. Now, she has a whole team working with her.
“I really started talking to people, and they told me how much they appreciated it and … people were asking me if there were going to be more, and I kind of just felt like, wow, people are really seeing the need for ... food justice,” Scott said. “So I just continued.”
Feeding America projects that about 1 in 6 people will not have secure access to food in Richmond this year. Scott sees her efforts as an avenue for the empowerment of those in need.
“It allows us to feel like we don't have to be saved,” she said. “Mutual aid in my eyes is community helping the community, for the community by the community.”
Scott said the group appreciates feedback from the community about what they want in their fridges, and social media is their primary avenue for receiving those answers.
For Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month in May, the group fielded a lot suggestions and requests for what to put in the fridges and where to shop for AAPI goods — they put staple foods in the fridges.
“I appreciate all the assistance we get from the community on telling us how diverse and multicultural we are and how we can expand and being able to get foods for different nationalities within the community,” Scott said.
Scott is currently in graduate school studying forensic psychology and is going to work at AmeriCorps soon. The volunteers are busy outside of their community care efforts, but their desire to support others keeps them involved.
“We are regular people who have really busy lives,” said Kristina Wilborn, who also volunteers with RVA Community Fridges. “We definitely try to put as much time as we can even though it's not that much to always put in there sometimes.”
Wilborn donated the first fridge that now sits in front of Pomona Plants at 2025 Venable St. Her grandfather owned the refrigerator before he died of Alzheimer’s, and she wanted to see how she could make use of it. Wilborn already had interest in creating a food source for those in need, and when Scott made a social media post about her plans to start a community fridge, Wilborn reached out.
“I have a kid who’s 3 years old, and I want to show him that it doesn’t take much to show people kindness,” she said. “I take him with me as well to stock the fridge, to let him know that you can give back to your community, even if you don't have much.”
This grassroots effort started with the desire to step in and step up for Richmond; Nguyen said that's all it takes.
“You don't have to have the perfect skill sets to be able to just start doing something. Everyone has that ability and power in themselves,” Nguyen said. “Just go out and freaking put a fridge on the sidewalk and see what happens.”
