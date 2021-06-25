'Just start doing something'. RVA Community Fridges builds on historic legacy of mutual aid

Scott said the group appreciates feedback from the community about what they want in their fridges, and social media is their primary avenue for receiving those answers.

For Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month in May, the group fielded a lot suggestions and requests for what to put in the fridges and where to shop for AAPI goods — they put staple foods in the fridges.

“I appreciate all the assistance we get from the community on telling us how diverse and multicultural we are and how we can expand and being able to get foods for different nationalities within the community,” Scott said.

Scott is currently in graduate school studying forensic psychology and is going to work at AmeriCorps soon. The volunteers are busy outside of their community care efforts, but their desire to support others keeps them involved.

“We are regular people who have really busy lives,” said Kristina Wilborn, who also volunteers with RVA Community Fridges. “We definitely try to put as much time as we can even though it's not that much to always put in there sometimes.”