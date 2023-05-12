A juvenile suspect is in custody following a threatening text that was sent to Goochland High School Thursday.

In a letter addressed to Goochland families, Andy Armstrong, Interim Superintendent for Goochland County Public Schools, said that school staff received a threatening text message at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

Because of the specific language in the text, Goochland High School and Goochland Middle School went under full lockdown. Goochland Elementary was placed on hold, with students remaining inside until the Goochland County Sheriff’s Office completed its investigation.

Goochland schools administration and the Sheriff’s Office stated on their respective Facebook pages that there was no active threat during the lockdown. Sheriff’s deputies, K9 units, and school staff searched each classroom, finding no weapons or contraband.

The schools resumed normal operation at 3 p.m. after the lockdown was lifted, and students were dismissed at 3:30 p.m.

The suspect was taken into custody around 11 p.m. Thursday for sending the threats, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Goochland Middle School and Goochland High School were closed on Friday, and Friday’s after-school activities at the school complex have been postponed.

A joint statement from the Sheriff’s Office and school division is expected to be released Friday.