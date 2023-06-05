A minor was killed Monday in a crash in the 2800 block of Hull Street Road, Chesterfield County police said.

A 1999 Toyota sedan traveling east on Hull Street Road struck a 2019 GMC pickup and camper that had pulled onto the right shoulder at about 2:20 p.m., police said.

"A juvenile passenger in the Toyota sedan was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin," police said in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.