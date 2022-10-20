JV football game between Armstrong and Atlee canceled after recent shootings

Thursday night's JV football game between Armstrong and Atlee high schools, scheduled to be played at Armstrong, has been canceled following two shooting incidents near Armstrong.

Neither took place on Armstrong property, but both were nearby, including one two weeks ago that caused the evacuation of a game in progress between Armstrong and another Hanover County school, Patrick Henry.

The two schools will work to potentially reschedule the game.

A message from Atlee administrators cited "safety concerns" as the reason the team is not playing.

It read: "While none of these incidents have occurred on schools grounds, and we do not have any information to suggest that the school has been targeted in any way, we believe this decision is necessary out of an abundance of caution due to the close proximity of these tragic and violent incidents."