Kaine, McEachin endorse nomination of Shockoe Hill African Burying Ground to National Register of Historic Places

A Richmond burial ground where an estimated 22,000 freed and enslaved Black people were interred two centuries ago may soon be recognized on the National Register of Historic Places.

Generations of neglect made the Shockoe Hill African Burying Ground invisible, with no signs or visible evidence of its past. But a few historians and the descendant of a woman buried there have applied to enter the site into state and federal record books as a historically significant site.

As the state Board of Historic Resources and other officials are poised to consider the nomination next month, Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va. and Rep. Donald McEachin, D-4th last week announced their support of the nomination.

"Given the history and known location of this African Burial Ground we recognize the value in preserving such a space and strongly recommend its inclusion in the National Register of Historic Places,” the pair said in a letter to the Virginia Department of Historic Resources.

In Congress, Kaine and McEachin have also been advocating for the creation of a central database of African American cemeteries to make it easier for African Americans to trace their lineage and visit their ancestors' resting places, such as the Shockoe Hill African Burying Ground.

Located at what is now the intersection of North 5th Street and Hospital Street, The Shockoe Hill African Burying Ground, also known as the Second African Burial Ground, grew to approximately 30 acres after the city established it in 1816 as a racially segregated, 2-acre expansion of Shockoe Hill Cemetery.

The city closed the cemetery in 1879, giving way to development that erased the burial ground from the landscape. The original two-acre site is vacant with an abandoned vehicle-service station and a billboard overlooking Interstate 64.

Ryan Smith, a local historian and one of the co-authors of the nomination letter, said the bid was submitted in August after several years of research by a team that included Lenora McQueen. Several years ago, the Texas resident found ancestral ties to Richmond through her fourth great-grandmother, Kitty Cary, who was buried in Shockoe Hill.

"We are cautiously optimistic about the nomination's prospects here," Smith said in an email Friday. "We know that it is worthy of such recognition."

The nomination form technically calls for the creation of a "Historic District" so that the African Burying Ground is recognized along with the neighboring Shockoe Hill Cemetery and Hebrew Cemetery, which are already on the National Register of Historic Places.

While little evidence remains of the African burial ground, historic preservationists say plans for widening I-64 and expanding rail transportation there would endanger the integrity of a site they are trying to reclaim as hallowed ground. They say that its inclusion on the national register could help protect the site.

"The larger burial ground ... is still under threat," McQueen said Friday.

The City of Richmond last year purchased an acre of the original site for $145,000 in a tax auction with the intention of creating a memorial there.

A spokesperson for Mayor Levar Stoney on Friday said the mayor also plans to write a letter endorsing the register nomination, and that the city is in the process of hiring firms to develop a cultural landscape analysis and conceptual design for the site.