Kaine, other members of Congress urge WhatsApp to address misinformation targeted at Latinos

Senator Tim Kaine, D-Va., is among more than 20 members of Congress calling on WhatsApp, Telegram and Signal to address the Spanish misinformation targeting Latinos on the group messaging platforms.

"The spread of content that promotes mis / disinformation undermines public health efforts, and instills distrust in our democratic institutions must become a top priority," lawmakers wrote to social media executives this week including Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, which was previously Facebook.

The letters included 7 questions, which they asked be answered with detailed information by June 13, about how much money, staffing and data resources are allocated toward mitigating the spread of Spanish misinformation and the policies in place for reviewing reported messages in the U.S. compared to other Spanish-speaking countries.

Potential solutions presented to executives include: making fact-checking information available across languages, improving Spanish-language staffing practices and creating other methods aimed at slowing down misinformation shared through group forwarding.

"Meta, WhatsApp's parent company, stated that they are taking steps to curb mis/disinformation. Yet, the company has repeatedly failed to produce data and evidence on the effectiveness of these actions," lawmakers wrote. "This letter follow more than five previous letters sent by Member[s] of Congress to Meta requesting such information ... Unfortunately, Meta has failed to adequately and comprehensively address these important questions."

Misinformation has long thrived on social media and group messaging platforms, but extensive research compiled over the last few years have found that while false information will be flagged on English posts, similar efforts either lag or are nonexistent on the Spanish versions displaying the same claims - meaning its anti-misinformation policies aren't applied equally.

In an investigation leading up to the 2020 election, Politico reported that Spanish-speaking residents in South Florida had disinformation saturating their social media feeds, including conspiracy theories and misleading claims across WhatsApp and Facebook.

DocumentedNY, starting at the beginning of the pandemic, began tracking false information circulating through WhatsApp about the coronavirus. In December 2021, they analyzed the origins of scams shared on the platform and targeted toward Spanish-speaking immigrants.

In a survey of 947 Latino respondents, Voto Latino — a nonprofit focused on registering Latinos to vote — reported that more than 50% said they received COVID misinformation from Facebook and 44% from messaging apps.

The percentage was higher among people whose primary language is Spanish.

It's estimated that more than half of Latino adults in the U.S. use WhatsApp at least monthly, largely due to its high use in Latin American countries and its free cost. More than half of Hispanic WhatsApp users turn to social media daily as their source of news, according to a 2020 Morning Consult report.

The misinformation often starts on Facebook before being moved into private WhatsApp groups, making it significantly harder for fact checkers to monitor.

Recent efforts to help the crisis include the recently launched Factchequeado, a team of five that is focusing efforts on targeting Spanish misinformation and collaborating with English and Spanish publications to reach broader audiences.

In late April, California became the first state to launch a chatbot in WhatsApp for reliable COVID information. Last June, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and WhatsApp partnered to share vaccine information and where to find a shot.

The Congressional Hispanic Caucus also met with executives from Twitter and TikTok last week to question the policies in place to guard Spanish users from misinformation.

California Rep. Raul Ruiz said in a statement that it's "critical" and that "the health of our communities and our democracy depends on it."