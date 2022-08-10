Kaine supports emergency funds for college students in danger of dropping out

"No student should have to drop out of school when faced with unexpected financial costs," Kaine said in a statement. "This legislation would help provide support to students in need and ensure they can continue pursuing higher education."
Administrators at J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College realized some students were dropping out of college and no longer pursuing a degree because they were $100 short of paying their tuition, school president Paula Pando said earlier this year. If a student's car breaks down, a $500 repair bill can disrupt their ability to pay for school.
So Reynolds started a fund that would help students facing emergencies who need small amounts of money to stay enrolled.
The pandemic has hurt low-income college students, so Virginia State University and Virginia Union University used some of their federal emergency relief funds to keep students in school. Both schools, along with other historically Black colleges and universities, used federal funds to pay off the balances students owed to the school.
Smith first introduced the bill in 2020. While the full Senate never voted on it, colleges received $14 billion through the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund. She reintroduced the measure earlier this year.
