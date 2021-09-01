Kamras administration meets first Wythe high school deadline as officials celebrate new school buildings

With much more left to do to modernize the system's schools, 3rd District School Board member Kenya Gibson, who proposed the resolution tasking RPS with building schools, said she was thrilled the district is moving forward to replace Wythe.

The board is slated to award a contract for the school's design by November. A spokesperson for the mayor said the city still plans to review its own bids, which Stoney has maintained would help expedite construction of a new school. The city can't legally build new schools without the School Board's approval.

Superintendent Jason Kamras warned against planning a new building to accommodate 1,600 students, saying that Wythe would be over capacity on the day it opens and that it's reasonable to believe that Wythe's population would grow to 1,500 in the next few years.

That opening date was based on a request for designs issued in 2022 and awarded six months later. It's unclear if the timeline for Wythe has shifted from the projected 2027 completion date Kamras warned School Board members they could expect if they spurned the city's help.

Gibson said the request was sound as issued.