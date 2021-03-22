Kamras: Richmond Public Schools may need more local, state money after federal aid expires

Kamras said the funding increases in previous years have helped address the city’s lackluster on-time graduation rates. Last year’s was the lowest in the state at 72%. He said that rate is expected to increase by 10% this year, but he and several council members said they are worried about reading test scores for elementary students.

Only half of the division’s third-grade students were reading at grade level in the 2018-19 school year, falling from just shy of 60% two years earlier, according to data from the Virginia Department of Education.

While Richmond schools remain closed with students learning online because of the pandemic, half of the division’s students in lower grades are not developing the literacy skills needed to meet that benchmark, Kamras said.

“As a parent, it’s incredibly disheartening and frustrating,” said 5th District Councilwoman Stephanie Lynch. “It’s like the billion-dollar question: how do you close the achievement gap for a population of kids who have struggled for a 12-month learning period and experienced extreme learning losses? ... It’s a huge conundrum to work out.”