Kamras: Richmond Public Schools may need more local, state money after federal aid expires

Richmond officials fear that efforts to remediate the COVID-19 pandemic’s disruptive impact on students, particularly those learning to read, could falter if federal aid lapses in two years without new money from the city or state.
With the support of $55 million in federal CARES Act dollars, the school division is planning to expand tutoring and summer school programs; hire new support positions such as nurses, counselors and psychologists; and eventually move to a year-round calendar.
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney’s $770.3 million budget proposal fully funds the school division’s own request for next year, but the division’s need for local funding could swell after the one-time federal aid earmarked for reoccurring operational expenses meant to help students cope with trauma, develop literacy skills and graduate on time expires.
“Our early reading scores for our youngest learners are very concerning,” Superintendent Jason Kamras said in a budget work session with the City Council on Monday. “That’s why the investments the council and federal government continue to make are absolutely critical.”
The work session Monday kicked off the start of the annual budget development season for the city.
With the federal aid, the school division planned for a relatively small increase in funding from the city and state next year, raising its annual budget by $9.8 million to $341 million.
During Monday’s meeting, Kamras said the city will likely need to increase funding in subsequent years to maintain new positions and expanded programs the federal aid would support next year.
The school division allocated $16.4 million of the federal aid for facility improvements, technology for students and an emergency child care program in this year’s budget. Kamras has proposed putting $24.6 million of the aid in next year’s budget toward several programs and hiring a variety of new support positions.
Some of the proposed operating expenses include:
- $8 million for implementation of a year-round calendar;
- $1.5 million for additional nurses, counselors and psychologists;
- $1.2 million for English as a Second Language supports;
- $1 million for exceptional education supports; and
- $1 million for reading supports.
Kamras said Monday that some of the funding will be used to extend an existing summer school program and expand tutoring services after the School Board last week voted against moving to a year-round calendar he proposed for next year.
The remaining $13.7 million of the federal aid would continue paying for those expenses through the 2022-23 school year.
Kamras said the funding increases in previous years have helped address the city’s lackluster on-time graduation rates. Last year’s was the lowest in the state at 72%. He said that rate is expected to increase by 10% this year, but he and several council members said they are worried about reading test scores for elementary students.
Only half of the division’s third-grade students were reading at grade level in the 2018-19 school year, falling from just shy of 60% two years earlier, according to data from the Virginia Department of Education.
While Richmond schools remain closed with students learning online because of the pandemic, half of the division’s students in lower grades are not developing the literacy skills needed to meet that benchmark, Kamras said.
“As a parent, it’s incredibly disheartening and frustrating,” said 5th District Councilwoman Stephanie Lynch. “It’s like the billion-dollar question: how do you close the achievement gap for a population of kids who have struggled for a 12-month learning period and experienced extreme learning losses? ... It’s a huge conundrum to work out.”
More young students around the state, whether learning remotely or still in-person, are struggling to read at grade level; the number of kindergartners and first-graders in need of early reading intervention last fall shot up 10% year-over-year, according to Phonological Awareness Literacy Screening data, a tool used by all Virginia school divisions except for Fairfax County.
Kamras said he’s concerned, but thinks a delayed move to a year-round calendar and support from the city will help bridge learning gaps.
“I think it’s important that we continue to talk as a city how to fund these investments when the federal money disappears,” he said. “I think that’s the long-term conversation we have to face.”
