Kelli Lemon joins the Richmond Times-Dispatch to lead new video initiative

Richmond entrepreneur and consultant Kelli Lemon is joining the Richmond Times-Dispatch to lead a new video initiative to establish the RTD and Richmond.com as the leading source of video in the region.

As The Times-Dispatch continues to expand its growing digital audience, Lemon will be part of a cross-departmental team including news and advertising that develops innovative new video products to inform, entertain and connect with new audiences through video – where and when they want it.

“Video is such an important element to the storytelling we do every day in Richmond,” Richmond Times-Dispatch President and Publisher Paul Farrell said. “And no one represents the energy, diversity and possibility of our region better than Kelli Lemon.”

Lemon, 45, has been instrumental in a number of projects in Richmond aimed at connecting diverse communities through food, education, arts and athletics. She helped create the Jackson Ward Collective, a program that provides resources to Black-owned businesses, with a goal of helping the businesses owners learn, grow and own through networking hubs in historically Black communities.