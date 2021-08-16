Kelli Lemon joins the Richmond Times-Dispatch to lead new video initiative

Richmond entrepreneur and consultant Kelli Lemon is joining the Richmond Times-Dispatch to lead a new video initiative to establish the RTD and Richmond.com as the leading source of video in the region.
As The Times-Dispatch continues to expand its growing digital audience, Lemon will be part of a cross-departmental team including news and advertising that develops innovative new video products to inform, entertain and connect with new audiences through video – where and when they want it.
“Video is such an important element to the storytelling we do every day in Richmond,” Richmond Times-Dispatch President and Publisher Paul Farrell said. “And no one represents the energy, diversity and possibility of our region better than Kelli Lemon.”
Lemon, 45, has been instrumental in a number of projects in Richmond aimed at connecting diverse communities through food, education, arts and athletics. She helped create the Jackson Ward Collective, a program that provides resources to Black-owned businesses, with a goal of helping the businesses owners learn, grow and own through networking hubs in historically Black communities.
“Richmond is progressing rapidly and the people, places and things in our communities are continuously being creative, innovative and doing amazing ground breaking work,” Lemon said. “I want to reach the generation that isn't picking up the paper, however they still want to have their stories told and ‘see/hear’ what is going on in Central Virginia. Also I want those that pick up the paper to have another platform to get more out of what they just read.
“I am excited to be a part of the team that will bring the content to life through a brand new video media platform.”
Lemon, formerly the business manager of Mama J’s restaurant in Jackson Ward, now owns the social café Urban Hang Suite on Broad Street in downtown Richmond.
Her broadcast background includes hosting the popular podcast “Coffee With Strangers,” on air personality with Radio One Richmond and daily drawings for the Virginia Lottery.
“We are ecstatic to have Kelli join our team,” said Kelly Till, vice president of sales for Virginia. “She will be instrumental in assisting us with expanding our audience and bringing our content to life with streaming video. It’s an exciting time for the RTD and the communities we serve.”
Lemon, a native of Hampton, graduated from Atlee High School. She received her bachelor of science degree from the University of Virginia and a master’s degree in education from Virginia Commonwealth University.
Lemon also serves on various Boards, including Virginia Tourism Corporation and Studio Two Three to name a few.
"Kelli is an incredibly spirited and thoughtful addition to our team,” Executive Editor and Vice President for News Paige Mudd said. “We are lucky to get to share her talents with our growing audience.”