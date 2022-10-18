Kings Dominion to operate year round

Starting in January, Kings Dominion theme park will expand to year-round operations.

The Doswell theme park will be adding weekends in January, February and early March, with regular hours throughout the rest of the year.

The park has been pretty close to being open year-round with the addition WinterFest in the winter. Its Halloween attraction, Halloween Haunt, is currently open through Oct. 30.

But now, Kings Dominion will be adding 18 additional days or nine weekends to its schedule.

“We’ve always wanted find a way to extend our season to all 12 months,” Bridgette Bywater, vice president and general manager, said in a statement.

“This will increase value for our season pass holders and offer additional days for people to enjoy the park,” Mark Riddell, a spokesperson for the park, said.

The park is adding November Nights, where it will stay open Nov. 16-20, next year. Its Grand Carnivale is typically held in the summer. The park says it isn’t adding any new themed attractions, but rather keeping the park open for extra nights within the existing event schedule.

Winter Fest, the winter themed event with ice-skating and holiday festivities, will kick off Nov. 25, the day after Thanksgiving, and run through New Year’s.

“Now families and season passholders won’t have to wait until the spring for their favorite rides or their first taste of funnel cake,” Bywater said in a statement.

Weather conditions and scheduled maintenance may limit the operation of some park attractions.

In the spring, Kings Dominion unveiled its latest spinning roller coaster Tumbili.

Busch Gardens in Williamsburg began year-round operations in 2021 with Winter Weekends and Mardi Gras themed festivities.

Kings Dominion is owned by Cedar Fair Entertainment Company and located at 16000 Theme Park Way in Doswell. More information at https://www.kingsdominion.com.