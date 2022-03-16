Kings Dominion's newest spinning, tumbling roller coaster, Tumbili, is now open

Kings Dominion’s newest roller coaster inverts its riders forward and backward as the cars whip around, independent of the track, mimicking the path of a monkey swinging from vines.

The park, which is now open on weekends, debuted the coaster on Saturday.

Tumbili, which is Swahili for “monkey,” stands 112 feet, reaches 34 mph and lasts almost a minute. The name captures the ride’s essence as riders tumble their way down the track. Manufactured by S&S — Sansei Technologies, the coaster’s format is called a 4D free spin coaster. A spokesperson declined to share the cost.

It’s located where The Crypt used to stand, across the former home of Volcano: The Blast Coaster.

The theme park in northern Hanover County now has 13 roller coasters — it last added one in 2018 when it opened Twisted Timbers, a coaster to replace Hurler. Three coasters have been removed since 2015: Hurler, Shockwave and Volcano.

Kings Dominion hasn’t announced a replacement for Volcano, its most popular coaster. A spokesperson said this week that the location was prime for a new attraction — the internet is buzzing with speculation.

The eastern portion of the park where Tumbili is located has been renamed Jungle X-Pedition, replacing Safari Village. To fit the theme, the bobsled coaster called Avalanche has been renamed Reptilian and painted burnt orange, resembling a snake’s twisting body. The cars have been painted with the face and scales of a crocodile.

The nearby Scrambler was renamed Arachnidia, with a new sign to match the theme. The area’s restaurants have also been renamed — Hungry Hippo is now the Jungle Market Eatery, offering burgers, salads and desserts, and Inferno Funnel Cake is now Excavators’ Taters.

Workers also pulled up the pavement and replaced it with a stone pathway.

Tumbili is called a free spin roller coaster because the weight, position and push from riders can tilt the cars in either direction on its axis.

When a Times-Dispatch reporter rode this week, the car spun upside down three times. Originally, workers calibrated the ride so that one side of the track would spin more than the other. It will soon be adjusted so both sides provide an equal ride experience, the park’s spokesperson said.

Each car holds eight riders, four facing forward and four facing backward. The car rises up a lift hill at a 90-degree angle, then it coasts across and downward in a giant S shape, spinning and swinging, allowing riders to travel forward and backward on a 770-foot track.

Tumbili opened Saturday — the park’s opening day — but only a few riders boarded before the park closed for snow.

It’s not the only roller coaster debuting in Virginia this spring. Pantheon, a 180-foot-tall multi-launch coaster at Busch Gardens Williamsburg, opens next week.

Busch Gardens’ parent company, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc., recently offered to buy Kings Dominion’s parent company, Cedar Fair Entertainment, for $3.58 billion. But Cedar Fair declined to sell.