As Labor Day weekend approaches, the Virginia Department of Transportation has advised travelers to expect delays due to holiday travel.

The department said it expects heavier-than-normal traffic congestion throughout the day on both Friday and Saturday, and anticipates Interstates 95 and 64 will be among the most impacted areas. In particular, I-95 northbound between Richmond and Fredericksburg and I-64 in the Hampton Roads area are likely to experience "heavy congestion," VDOT officials said.

In advance of the holiday traffic, VDOT announced it would lift most lane closures and suspend highway work zones, starting Friday, until noon on Sept. 5.

Morgan Dean, a spokesperson for AAA, reminded Virginia drivers to prepare accordingly.

"Throughout the summer, we've seen high levels of travel," Dean said. "We encourage people to expect delays out there and plan for it."

"Get that car looked at and make sure it's road-ready," Dean suggested. "Check the battery, tires, fluids, windshield wipers and get that oil change, if needed. If you can, leave a little early."

Dean recommended that travelers who are able to do so should "leave before 7 a.m. or after 8 p.m. if they want to avoid the worst of the traffic," which he said is projected to occur between 2 and 6 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. He added that Virginia drivers should have an emergency kit on hand just in case.

Most of all, Dean said, motorists should accept that traffic-related delays are a part of the holiday travel experience, and they should not risk their own safety or the safety of others to get ahead.

"Before you leave ... take a moment to tell yourself 'I am expecting there to be some traffic out there,'" Dean said.