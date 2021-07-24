Lagging vaccinations, variant spread and loosened restrictions fuel rise in Va. COVID cases after months of decline

Virginia is monitoring the data but isn't considering imposing new restrictions at this point, said Dr. Laurie Forlano, the state health department's deputy commissioner for population health.

“The best tool we have to end this pandemic is one we already have, and that’s vaccination,” Forlano said. “That is the quickest way to avoid having to consider those kinds of decisions about mitigation in the future.”

Northam spokesperson Alena Yarmosky said the progress is guiding the governor's decisions and there are currently no plans to reinstate the universal mask mandate, which required face coverings in most situations regardless of vaccination status.

Yarmosky also echoed the VDH's urgency in a Friday statement, noting how unvaccinated residents are “fueling the rise in cases” and vaccinated people are at “significantly less risk.” While infections among fully vaccinated people can occur - no vaccine is 100% effective - VDH’s reports show the chances are less than 0.1% for the over 4.5 million Virginians already fully vaccinated.