Lagging vaccinations, variant spread and loosened restrictions fuel rise in Va. COVID cases after months of decline

The average number of new COVID-19 infections in Virginia has quadrupled in the past month, prompting concern from public health officials as vaccinations taper off to figures last seen in January. Unvaccinated residents account for nearly all cases, hospitalizations and deaths since the vaccine rollout began. Outbreaks have been traced back to summer camps, sports teams and private gatherings.
But even as hospitals are reporting a slow rise in patients starting the week after most restrictions were lifted - and the hyper-transmissible delta variant has crept its way toward being the dominant strain - Virginia has avoided the devastating surges sweeping other states that have lambasted precautions and blocked localities from requiring masks.
From June 23 to July 23, 9,163 people statewide got sick with coronavirus. The Virginia Department of Health reported more than 2.5 times that many in the same timeframe in 2020.
Florida added over 12,000 infections on Wednesday. And Arkansas, which has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country, had nearly 2,000 new cases on Friday. Virginia had 750, the highest since May but still among the lowest increases of the pandemic.
Virginia is monitoring the data but isn't considering imposing new restrictions at this point, said Dr. Laurie Forlano, the state health department's deputy commissioner for population health.
“The best tool we have to end this pandemic is one we already have, and that’s vaccination,” Forlano said. “That is the quickest way to avoid having to consider those kinds of decisions about mitigation in the future.”
Northam spokesperson Alena Yarmosky said the progress is guiding the governor's decisions and there are currently no plans to reinstate the universal mask mandate, which required face coverings in most situations regardless of vaccination status.
Yarmosky also echoed the VDH's urgency in a Friday statement, noting how unvaccinated residents are “fueling the rise in cases” and vaccinated people are at “significantly less risk.” While infections among fully vaccinated people can occur - no vaccine is 100% effective - VDH’s reports show the chances are less than 0.1% for the over 4.5 million Virginians already fully vaccinated.
“If you want to protect yourself and your loved ones from serious sickness, you need to get vaccinated. If you want to stop new variants of COVID-19, you need to get vaccinated. If you want to get back to doing what you love without a mask, you need to get vaccinated,” Yarmosky said. “That’s why the Governor is so focused on getting Virginians vaccinated — it is the only way we end this thing once and for all.”
What does the risk look like for unvaccinated Virginians?
The divide is intensifying inside hospitals half a year after fielding a winter surge that overwhelmed them past capacity.
From June 18 to July 18, about 93% of hospitalizations were among people who weren't fully vaccinated. So were 24 of the 26 deaths.
Deaths are a lagging indicator for the severity of COVID risk, and in Virginia, have plateaued to about 3 per day.
Data from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association - which announced support for requiring vaccinations in hospital systems - shows that in the last month, the number of hospitalizations has nearly doubled from 248 on June 24 to 434 on Saturday.
Julian Walker, VHHA's director of communications, said while the figures remain lower than during much of the pandemic, staying on this upward trajectory "would be concerning." Hospitals are prepared to respond, he said. But there's still exhaustion. Frustration. Worry.
"The conventional wisdom was that we wouldn't necessarily see perhaps a bump back up or a slight rebound in case numbers and hospitalizations until the fall. Until people started heading back indoors," Walker said. "And yet, we're seeing the numbers rise. Not significantly, but not insignificantly, either."
VCU Medical Center - one of the largest health systems in the state - has yet to see a debilitating spike in patients. But the U.S Department of Health and Human Services's weekly Monday update placed the Richmond hospital as having the second-most COVID patients in Virginia and the third-highest ICU occupancy at 93%.
The first is Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital at 21 patients and 98% occupancy. Both are in localities where less than half the population has received one dose.
Dr. Michael Stevens, VCU Health's hospital epidemiologist, said there's no one-size-fits-all reason behind vaccine holdouts. But inside the COVID unit, regret is a common theme as patients face ventilation, potentially fatal illness or long-term consequences if they survive.
He's heard stories of patients who were doing everything right, trying not to get sick, then died from the virus the week before they could get vaccinated. Others, when it's too late to make a different decision, wish they could go back.
"I don't think any place that's taken care of a patient with COVID would not have those sort of anecdotes ... so I don't think we're good yet. I don't think anybody can say that," Stevens said. "We don't know the full implications for schools yet. ... We've learned a lot about what safe looks like and how to do it well but the take-home message right now is it's hard to predict what's going to happen even in a couple months."
What about children and younger adults?
As public health officials brace for the return of millions of college and K-12 students to classrooms, the 12-to-24 age group is the least vaccinated population and the main driver of infection.
The 20-to-29 age group accounts for 1 in 5 of Virginia’s cases, and the rates of infection among children under the age of 10 - a population once thought to be largely protected against the virus - is growing.
Children under 10 had the highest rate of infection in Henrico County in the last month, according to health department data. Their rate was also triple the figures reported among residents 80 and up, who prior to vaccinations were facing the most risk.
Unvaccinated people are recommended to continue wearing masks and social distancing, but it's an honor system that leaves the risk of community transmission to individual decisions.
Forlano said she still holds hope that Virginians, for the most part, are being honest and looking out for one another.
But as a mother of someone under the age of 12 who is not yet eligible for a vaccine, she understands the fears among parents seeing the rise in cases and wondering: how do I keep my child safe?
“I feel more comfortable wearing a mask not because I don’t trust the vaccine but because nature sometimes works its course and these variants, not commonly, can evade vaccines sometimes,” said Forlano. “An even stronger reason why I wear a [mask] when I’m with my own child under 12, is to model the way for her. … The vaccine is an extra layer of assurance.”
Why is the increase happening now?
Cases and hospitalizations are rising seven months after the vaccine rollout for a variety of reasons.
The first is that lagging vaccination numbers - at an average of barely 11,000 doses administered per day - means reaching the estimated 90% of people needed to reach herd immunity will not occur any time soon.
Then there’s the delta variant.
In the state's central region, which includes Richmond, it accounted for 12% of sequenced cases, about twice as high as last week.
Southwest Virginia - the most unvaccinated region in the state and home to the only three localities with less than 35% of residents partially vaccinated - accounts for the most infections, hospitalizations and deaths caused by COVID strains.
Its 81 hospitalizations are more than four times higher than Northern Virginia, which has almost 80% of its adult population vaccinated. The region's 15 deaths from COVID variants are five times more than those reported in Northern Virginia.
Statewide, Black Virginians account for almost a quarter of new infections. They’re also the least vaccinated racial or ethnic group in the state, with 47% receiving at least one dose. Whites, who are the second-least vaccinated at 53%, are more than half of the sequenced variant cases.
Another contributing factor to spread is the summer months' more crowd-filled activities made possible by fewer restrictions.
Cat Long, spokesperson for Richmond and Henrico’s health districts, said epidemiologists are tracing several infections to summer camps and schools, day care, sports teams and private gatherings.
In some instances, unvaccinated people weren’t wearing masks or went to events while experiencing symptoms. Long said outreach workers have reported unvaccinated residents wearing masks in public places like grocery stores but maybe not around people they know.
Vaccines are the best protection against the virus, Long said. The second is wearing a mask, social distancing and isolating when needed.
Long acknowledged the difficulties in asking people to continue taking precautions - especially those in communities where working from home has never been an option, there’s no paid sick leave or time off and other stressors such as paying rent and buying groceries might take precedent over getting a vaccine.
“This is why increasing access to education and vaccines is so critical," Long said. "We're not slowing down on our education efforts, building community trust, and offering accessible vaccination opportunities."
