Last Afghan refugees waiting at Fort Lee have been permanently resettled

They also are completing resettlement paperwork and applying for work authorization, according to Homeland Security. Some of the refugees are eligible for special immigrant visas, though it's unclear how many.

Refugees also must complete a vetting process that includes biometric and biographic screening by U.S. intelligence agencies and law enforcement.

It's taken time, Kaine said, for the refugees to find communities that will accept them. They are looking for homes and jobs, the senator added. Some could stay in the Richmond area, which has a small Afghan community, and some could head to greater Washington D.C., which has a larger community.

When Kaine first toured Fort Lee in August and met some of the refugees there, he said they would live on the military installation for two weeks or less. When he visited Quantico soon after, he was told the refugees would likely live there three or four weeks. Both time frames were vast underestimations.

Some refugees will continue to live on American bases into March of 2022, maybe slightly beyond, Kaine said.

Glen D. VanHerck, a general in the U.S. Air Force, praised the work done across the Department of Defense.

"Our soldiers, sailors, airmen, marines and guardians have given -- and continue to give -- steadfast support as part of Operation Allies Welcome," VanHerck said in a statement.