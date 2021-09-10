Last-minute evacuation saved Henrico man and dozens of others in World Trade Center South Tower on 9/11

The explosion jolted Chris Quimby at his desk on the 87th floor of World Trade Center South Tower.
He did not yet know what caused it — a small plane that veered off course, he guessed — but it didn’t occur to him that the building had been a target. One thing was clear as he watched flames and debris pouring from World Trade Center North Tower: Everyone in his office needed to get out immediately.
Quimby, then 49, worked as director of compliance services at Corporation Service Co. His office had spectacular views of the city skyline. When his daughters were younger, he had taken them there to see it. Awestruck, they gaped as clouds passed beneath them. One bonked her head on a window while trying to look all the way down to the ground.
After the initial explosion at the North Tower at 8:46 a.m. that morning, Quimby recalls some of his colleagues kept working, unfazed. Roughly 110 people reported daily to his office, which the Delaware-based company rented on a floor shared with the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance. Some were still trickling in to start their workday.
An announcement following the explosion told those throughout the building to remain at their desks. But in his office, he and the office manager, John Pelletier, urged everyone to evacuate. Quimby doesn’t recall the announcement, only the rush to get out. He left his workspace so quickly he forgot his wallet, laptop and briefcase. For those who were reluctant to leave, he shut off their computer terminals, refusing to take no for an answer.
Within minutes of the first plane hitting, Quimby and his colleagues were filing into a stairwell he had seldom taken. They began to descend slowly, too slowly, he worried after a few minutes. Instead, he dashed into an open elevator that whisked him down the remaining 78 stories to the building’s lobby. It was shortly before 9 a.m.
Once on the ground, he emerged from the building still unsure of what was happening. What had hit the first tower? How long would it take firefighters to extinguish the flames? Would he be able to return to his desk by the afternoon?
Then above, he saw a commercial jetliner on a beeline for the tower he was still standing beneath. It struck several floors near where he and his colleagues had just fled, raining fire and debris on those standing below. Minutes later, he heard military planes fly over Manhattan.
“Then it switched to, my life is in danger. I saw shoes flying, people screaming and some other stuff that’s not good,” Quimby said, his voice trailing off. People jumping.
Several hours away at Penn State University, his then-17-year-old daughter, Becca, was watching the smoke pouring from the North Tower on the live broadcast, then saw the plane hit the South Tower. As she tried to process what she was witnessing, she first thought it was a horrible accident. Then it dawned on her that her dad was in danger, and she needed to call her mother right away.
She dialed the front office of Ramsey High School in Bergen County, New Jersey, where her mother, Evan Quimby, taught foreign language. Her then 14-year-old sister, Amanda, had just started her freshman year there. Unaware of what was unfolding, an initially reluctant receptionist patched her through to her mother’s classroom.
Word from her daughter was the first Evan Quimby had heard of the attack. She left her classroom crying, pulled Amanda out of her first period math class and the pair left for home together, fearing the worst.
“I was just thinking, ‘He could be gone,’ and ‘What am I going to do? My kids aren’t going to have a father,’” Evan Quimby said. She and Chris were high school sweethearts who had spent practically their whole lives together. She was so distraught Amanda offered to drive her mother’s stick shift so she could collect herself. (Evan Quimby declined).
They arrived home to find a message on the answering machine from Chris Quimby. He had made it out of the building, he told them in a call he made from a hotel payphone.
Hearing his voice gave Evan some comfort. Based on the location he shared in his message, Amanda was able to determine that he had made it about a mile from the scene. But fear still struck mother and daughter when they saw the South Tower collapse on television. The family’s home phone was ringing off the hook with worried friends and relatives.
By then, Chris Quimby was in survival mode, trying to get as far away from the scene as possible. He made it to the Hudson River, where ferries were shuttling those fleeing the scene across the river to New Jersey. Once there, a stranger on his way to donate blood offered him a ride to his home in Suffern, New York, on the New York-New Jersey border.
Relieved, Evan ran out to meet him when he arrived about five hours after the attack. He was coated in dust and debris. After hugging his wife and youngest daughter, he took a shower, chugged four beers and visited with relatives who had come over to offer support. Together, they watched the news coverage of the terrorist attack he had just survived.
“And that’s when he said, ‘I can’t do this anymore,’” Evan Quimby said.
The 16-hour days, counting his commute, weren’t worth it. He decided he would retire early. Until then, he worked mostly from home, returning to his new office only occasionally.
He recounted his experience that day for a commemorative booklet his company put together in the days after the attack. “As I recover from this ordeal I realize it will likely stay with me forever,” he wrote. “I’ll take things a little slower now, and will always reflect upon the importance of my family, friends and co-workers.”
In the aftermath, Quimby heard employees of the New York Department of Finance and Taxation office, with which his company shared the 87th floor, died in the attack that day. The second plane hit the South Tower between the 77th and 85th floors. No one above that section of the building when plane struck made it out alive.
The trauma of it all lingered.
Quimby would find himself overcome by emotion driving by the Newark Airport, or at the train station where he and others had parked their cars on their way into the city that morning. A few weeks afterward, he went to a baseball game at Yankee stadium with Amanda. There was a ceremonial flyover that he didn’t know was planned. Startled, he ran without thinking, Amanda recalled, as if he was back beneath the towers.
It changed his family, too.
“Living through that experience made me realize how quickly things can change, even if you plan everything perfectly,” said Becca Liberman, Quimby’s eldest daughter, now a 37-year-old marketing manager at Capital One who lives in Henrico County. “It had a profound impact.”
Amanda Hall, now a 34-year-old postal service worker who lives outside of Nashville, said she dreads the anniversary of the attack each year. She deactivates her social media accounts when it approaches to avoid the tributes. The pictures are a reminder of a day she doesn’t want to remember, that she wishes had never happened.
“You always hear the ‘never forget,’ but it ties into the military and first responders,” Hall said. “But people always forget the everyday people going to their jobs and their families. They get lost in the shuffle.”
In the years after the attack, Quimby made it a point to tune into an annual tribute to victims of the attack. An uptick in calls from close friends or relatives would typically mark the occasion, but those have waned as the years have gone by. He no longer keeps in touch with his coworkers who were present that day.
“Some people would define themselves by 9/11, they’d wear survivor pins,” he said. “I didn’t do any of that stuff. I just wanted to put it behind me.”
He and Evan moved to Rhinebeck, New York, after retiring at 55. Two years ago, they relocated to the Richmond region to be closer to their daughters and their grandchildren.
Now 69 and living in Henrico County, Chris Quimby will tell you he has seen the best of times and the worst of times. The best: disobeying his father to attend Woodstock in 1969 as a recent high school graduate. The worst: That cloudless Tuesday morning in September 2001, when he and thousands of others went to work at the World Trade Centers for the last time, and 2,753 people never returned home.
