Last-minute evacuation saved Henrico man and dozens of others in World Trade Center South Tower on 9/11

By then, Chris Quimby was in survival mode, trying to get as far away from the scene as possible. He made it to the Hudson River, where ferries were shuttling those fleeing the scene across the river to New Jersey. Once there, a stranger on his way to donate blood offered him a ride to his home in Suffern, New York, on the New York-New Jersey border.

Relieved, Evan ran out to meet him when he arrived about five hours after the attack. He was coated in dust and debris. After hugging his wife and youngest daughter, he took a shower, chugged four beers and visited with relatives who had come over to offer support. Together, they watched the news coverage of the terrorist attack he had just survived.

“And that’s when he said, ‘I can’t do this anymore,’” Evan Quimby said.

The 16-hour days, counting his commute, weren’t worth it. He decided he would retire early. Until then, he worked mostly from home, returning to his new office only occasionally.

He recounted his experience that day for a commemorative booklet his company put together in the days after the attack. “As I recover from this ordeal I realize it will likely stay with me forever,” he wrote. “I’ll take things a little slower now, and will always reflect upon the importance of my family, friends and co-workers.”