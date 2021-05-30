Latinos have become the second-most vaccinated in Virginia. Community clinics are a major reason why

"That's where they go for a lot of things, you know? To send money to their countries, to pay bills, to buy food or groceries," Gonzales added. "It's a one-stop thing for them."

As demand dips, now what?

While mass clinics were vaccinating thousands, community clinics like CrossOver were averaging about 60 per week. They've built up to about 100 since then, when demand outpaced supply. The current challenge is convincing patients who remain skeptical.

The Johnson & Johnson news didn't help. At CrossOver, the number of no-shows increased to around 60% afterward; at Health Brigade, it was about 20%.

Waller at Health Brigade partially blames how news outlets wrote the initial news that J&J one-shot vaccine was being investigated by federal regulators due to six women developing extremely rare blood clots without mentioning that number was out of 7 million doses already given with no effects.

Within weeks, reports from federal officials said the benefits outweigh the risks and distribution continued. Waller has patients who remain doubtful.