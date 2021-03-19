Latinos in Va. are the most likely to be infected, hospitalized or die from COVID. They're 6% of vaccinations

Latinos in Virginia are infected, hospitalized and dying from the coronavirus faster than every group and at more than double the rate of whites, according to a report this month from the Virginia Department of Health that adjusted COVID rates by age and population.
The life-and-death urgency is not reflected in vaccination counts.
There are more people vaccinated in age groups 20 to 39 who have received a first dose than the combined total of all 232,705 Black and Latino residents who have done the same. With the exception of 10-to-19 year-old Virginians and those 0 to 9, who are not eligible for a vaccine, each age group has nearly twice the number of shots given to all the Latinos vaccinated in the past three months — 71,211.
In the 30 to 49 age groups, 387,765 people have received at least one dose as of Friday. That is five times the total number of shots given to Latinos.
Yet Latinos who are 35 to 44 years old are dying at a rate almost 11 times higher than whites when adjusting for population.
"I do not see it out of order to acknowledge that we are witnessing a massive institutional failing in real time," wrote Paul Berry, the chair of the Virginia Latino Advisory Board, to board members and outreach directors in the governor's office in a March 13 email.
Berry noted how institutions were unequipped to handle the long-standing structures "that weren't designed with Latinos in mind," and now the burden falls on Virginia officials to act as Black and Latino populations continue working frontline jobs, have high-risk medical conditions that make them vulnerable to COVID and live in low-income areas with pharmacy and food deserts following decades of discriminatory lending practices.
"After one year of the pandemic, things are worse than ever for Latinos," Berry continued.
Even as the death rates are similar for white and Latino residents 85 years and up, the 80-plus age group still has almost triple the total vaccination count of Latinos. Per capita, the disparity jumps to 7 times higher. Black Virginians are dying 1.1 times more than white residents in that same age group, but vaccine data doesn't reflect the disparities the virus laid bare, either.
They also don't reflect the share of Virginia's population.
Despite being almost 10% of the state, Latinos are 6% of vaccinations recorded by race and ethnicity. This percentage is smaller than January's figures, when Latinos were slightly higher than 7%. Vaccinations among Black residents faintly increased from below 10% to 13%.
More than 613,000 vaccinations by race and ethnicity — about a third of people vaccinated with at least one dose statewide — are unreported.
The state hired a dedicated data team to close the gaps and Gov. Ralph Northam signed emergency legislation mandating race and ethnicity reporting, but the vaccination trends remain largely unchanged.
A public messaging campaign involving town halls, Spanish radio, partnerships with community health workers and faith leaders and hiring more outreach workers is ongoing to pinpoint holes in vaccination access and build trust in the vaccine.
There are over 80 Spanish speakers for Virginia's vaccination call center with more onboarding and an increase in funding for translation services is expected to limit issues with the state's use of Google Translate for medical information, a method implemented nationally across various agencies.
Four large-scale community vaccination clinics launched this week across Virginia in largely Black and Latino localities facing a heavy COVID-19 impact to help remove structural barriers keeping these groups from securing an appointment. Locally, GRTC is partnering with Richmond and Henrico health districts to secure transportation for those not near a site.
Most vaccine recipients do not represent the area's demographics.
Earlier this week, Gerardo Castillo — senior COVID-19 response director for IEM Health and AshBritt Management and Logistics who is contracted with Virginia to open its vaccination centers and has directed clinics in Florida and Texas — said the state is among the best he's seen when it comes to equitable distribution.
But despite over a year of extensive warning that this would happen, the entire country's vaccine drive has failed to reach Black and Latino communities and lacked a coordinated effort to address a problem that has existed for centuries.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, after acknowledging the impact on racial and ethnic groups in determining vaccine prioritization guidelines, settled on an age-based rollout. In a December CDC committee meeting, health equity researchers warned that could shut out those shouldering the burden since Black and Latino residents have shorter life expectancies than whites.
In Richmond and Henrico, only 5% of Latinos are in the 65-and-up age range. Local health districts widened to the rest of Phase 1b, which includes people ages 16 to 64 with high-risk medical conditions, on March 8.
While Richmond-area community health workers indicate a shift toward older generations in Black neighborhoods wanting to access a vaccine and not being able to, there's a lingering "wait-and-see" tactic among Latinos. Amy Popovich, nurse manager at Richmond and Henrico, has said there's a chance seeing more community members vaccinated could lead to fewer undecided families.
Though vaccine refusal remains highest among Republicans and white Americans, according to a Civiqs national poll of 45,188 registered voters released Thursday. But in nearly every state, the proportion of vaccinated white residents exceeds their share of the population.
Across Richmond, Henrico, Chesterfield and Hanover, Latinos are currently less than 4% of vaccinations.
