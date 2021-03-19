Latinos in Va. are the most likely to be infected, hospitalized or die from COVID. They're 6% of vaccinations

Latinos in Virginia are infected, hospitalized and dying from the coronavirus faster than every group and at more than double the rate of whites, according to a report this month from the Virginia Department of Health that adjusted COVID rates by age and population.

The life-and-death urgency is not reflected in vaccination counts.

There are more people vaccinated in age groups 20 to 39 who have received a first dose than the combined total of all 232,705 Black and Latino residents who have done the same. With the exception of 10-to-19 year-old Virginians and those 0 to 9, who are not eligible for a vaccine, each age group has nearly twice the number of shots given to all the Latinos vaccinated in the past three months — 71,211.

In the 30 to 49 age groups, 387,765 people have received at least one dose as of Friday. That is five times the total number of shots given to Latinos.

Yet Latinos who are 35 to 44 years old are dying at a rate almost 11 times higher than whites when adjusting for population.