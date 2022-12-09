Lawmakers tout group violence intervention to stem rise in major crimes in Hopewell area

Virginia lawmakers Del. Carrie Coyner, R-Chesterfield, and Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, discussed their support toward delivering group violence intervention resources to their constituents in the Hopewell-Petersburg area.

The two legislators spoke during a news conference in Hopewell on Thursday, vowing to work across the aisle in order to stem the rise in violent crimes occurring in the locality they represent.

“We wanted to make sure that our community knows that there are additional opportunities for us all to work together, and we’re here for them and able to provide those supports,” Coyner said.

The Hopewell Police Department’s most recent crime summary shows a dramatic increase in all major crimes from 2021 to 2022.

As of Dec. 4, major crimes are up 17% in the city. That includes violent crimes such as homicides and assaults, which are up 76%, and property crime such as burglaries and motor vehicle theft, which are up 7%.

“The uptick in crime in Hopewell has got to stop,” Morrisey said. “We are committed as a team to getting it done and this is the path forward.”

Group violence intervention is a collective strategy to fight violent crime through a combination of law enforcement, prosecutorial, and community-based initiatives. Virginia has made notable investments in like-minded programs over the past several years.

During the state’s most recent budget cycle, legislators promised to allocate around $13 million over the next two years toward group violence intervention efforts that are underway through programs such as Attorney General Jason Miyares’ Operation Ceasefire.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin has shown support for violence intervention programs through initiatives like Operation Bold Blue Line — a concentrated effort to reduce homicides, shootings, and violent crime in the commonwealth.

By incorporating the strategies outlined in these programs, Morrisey said local leaders will be able to play a more active role in preventing violent crime in their localities.

“Group violence intervention is not a novel concept. It’s been around for two decades and the empirical evidence shows it works,” he said.

Cities that implemented group violence intervention strategies saw decreases in crime across the board.

Localities such as Chicago saw a 23% reduction in overall shooting behavior, and Indianapolis saw a 34% reduction in homicides, according to the National Network for Safe Communities — a research center at John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York.

Both Morrisey and Coyner agreed to work together to protect Virginia’s gun violence intervention initiatives and advocate for their constituents in Hopewell through state and local actions.

Coyner said she hopes this display of unity will pave the way for lawmakers as they return to the state Capitol in January for the annual General Assembly session.

“We have to make sure that our police, our community voices and our social supports are all functioning together cohesively,” said Coyner. “And we have an opportunity to do so right now.”

PHOTOS: The 2022 Commonwealth's Pearl Harbor Day Remembrance Ceremony