"Let us not do politics as usual": Regional transit authority launches, bolstered by new tax money

"As many of you know, over the the last six years I have been beating the drum that Richmond and the region needs to develop its own funding source for transportation needs or else we'll get left behind," said Carlos Brown, a senior executive and legal counsel for Dominion Energy who represents the Richmond area on the Commonwealth Transportation Board.

Fifteen percent of new revenues are dedicated to GRTC. Transit advocates are hopeful the money could improve bus service and build on the new GRTC Pulse bus-rapid transit line, pushing public transportation farther into Richmond's suburbs.

"It puts us in a position to have a regional transportation system that we have not had in the past," said Ben Campbell, chairman of the GRTC Board of Directors. "It provides the conversation and discussion about where we need to go and looks at the possibility of doing things together for mutual benefit."

Half of the funding would be allocated proportionally to the nine localities represented on the the transit authority: Richmond, the town of Ashland and the counties of Henrico, Hanover, Chesterfield, Goochland, New Kent, Powhatan and Charles City. Each locality would decide how to spend its funds on transit-related projects, such as walking trails, bike lanes and road paving.