'Let's show them something positive': Gilpin group wants to help shape Calhoun Center's future for community

On a recent Saturday evening, a dozen childhood friends gathered beside the basketball court in the Calhoun Family Investment Center.

It was a very familiar place for the men, with a lot of good memories. When they were growing up in Gilpin Court in the 1970s, the Calhoun center was a hub of recreation. Over the years it fell into disrepair. The indoor pool has sat empty since 2013. It was partially reopened, only recently, to kids in the neighborhood after a strong push this year from residents, community advocates and others to remodel and reopen it.

“We played in this very gym,” said Isaac Carter, 60, as he sat in the bleachers beside the court. “When I was growing up, there were always activities for kids and family activities. We respected each person who worked in here.”

“What’s in it now, there’s pretty much nothing that can feed or nourish a community,” he said. “It’s not doing what it was there to do.”

Carter and the other men, who have known one another for at least 50 years, want to help make the center what it once was. They have formed a group called Brothers Concerned for Gilpin and have been holding regular planning meetings, such as the one they had on the first Saturday in December.