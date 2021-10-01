Letting trains tell the story; Ashland developing MidAtlantic Railroad Park

The project needs about $20,000 more, said Maggie Longest, Downtown Ashland Association executive director. She said she's optimistic that the park can open tentatively late next spring, but there's no firm date yet because it all depends on how quickly they can now mobilize.

"We're close to finishing, we just need help getting there," she said, explaining that the goals are simple: "For a visitor, you've discovered this really cool town and you get a sense of us by going through the park."

For locals, she said, "it's something we're proud of - it's really intended to tell our story as a railroad town and to draw you to walk around."

***

It took an outsider to the see the potential.

Ashland resident Dan Bartges moved to town in 2014 from Richmond and was immediately struck by the trains. He recalls the early days of dining at establishments along the tracks and being enamored of the trains as they went by. What also struck him was how locals didn't seem to notice.

"A train would go roaring by [and] nobody at the table even flinched," he said. "They've all grown so used to it - they don't understand how cool it is to an outsider like me."