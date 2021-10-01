Letting trains tell the story; Ashland developing MidAtlantic Railroad Park

Steam engines to modern freight trains, resort town to "center of the universe," Ashland's newest venture aims to share town history one train whistle at a time.
The MidAtlantic Railroad Park will be a walking museum that tells the story of Ashland and its railroad ties through eight exhibits spread around town. Five will be located along the railroad tracks, primarily along both north south Railroad Avenue in the heart of Ashland, while three others will be located along England Street, starting at the Henry Clay shopping center and moving west toward town.
Each one will have information, photos or even train artifacts. They are tentatively scheduled to open next year.
Led by the Downtown Ashland Association and in partnership with the Hanover County Black Heritage Society, the Ashland Museum and the Town of Ashland, the project is several years in the making. But recent boosts in both community support and financial gifts have allowed those behind the park to move forward in finding professionals for construction and installation.
In early September, the project was given a $50,000 grant by Ashland-based Doswell Limited Partnership, a local natural gas power plant. That was added to another $50,000 grant from the Richmond-based Mary Morton Parsons Foundation in spring 2019, which included a match requirement. The association raised about $60,000 to meet that match.
The project needs about $20,000 more, said Maggie Longest, Downtown Ashland Association executive director. She said she's optimistic that the park can open tentatively late next spring, but there's no firm date yet because it all depends on how quickly they can now mobilize.
"We're close to finishing, we just need help getting there," she said, explaining that the goals are simple: "For a visitor, you've discovered this really cool town and you get a sense of us by going through the park."
Ashland resident Dan Bartges moved to town in 2014 from Richmond and was immediately struck by the trains. He recalls the early days of dining at establishments along the tracks and being enamored of the trains as they went by. What also struck him was how locals didn't seem to notice.
"A train would go roaring by [and] nobody at the table even flinched," he said. "They've all grown so used to it - they don't understand how cool it is to an outsider like me."
A full-time landscape artist whose background is tourism and marketing, Bartges was approached in 2015 about helping jumpstart a movement that would market Ashland's charms and ultimately help its retail business community. As a newcomer, he saw two things that drew people to Ashland - bike trails and trains. He jumped on the latter.
Later that year the town held its first train-themed holiday event, Light Up the Tracks, which still occurs each year around the holidays and features a mile-long stretch of lit-up businesses along the tracks in downtown Ashland.
He also had the idea of a walking tour, he said, which would feature the trains but also get visitors patronizing local businesses. He helped secure a key piece of that plan - the brown highway signs along I-95 and the Ashland exit that would point travelers to the MidAtlantic Railroad Park.
The town already has some elements that draw visitors, he said, including the old train caboose located next to the Ashland Museum, the train station - which serves a visitors center - as well as the 250-foot train mural that spans the side of the building where Caboose Market & Cafe is located.
"It's going to do a tremendous amount of good for Ashland," Bartges said of the park, and the town also becomes "a springboard to tell the little known but epic story of American railroads."
Downtown Ashland Association is a nonprofit that's accredited by the national organization, Main Street America. While the association is funding the project, through an agreement with the Ashland town council, it will bequeath the park to the town upon completion.
Ashland Mayor Steve Trivett said he's been excited about the project ever since he heard about it. He said while it's taken some time to get rolling - pun intended - he's happy to see progress. Trivett said careful considerations have been taken to ensure the park is both satisfying for visitors and worth their time, but also compliments and retains Ashland's small-town charm and its residents' and business' quality of life.
"It would be terrific...to reinforce our railroad brand," he said, while also boosting the local economy. "In the long run, I'm very excited for what it can do."
