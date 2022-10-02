Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden holds service for employee who died while cycling

C. Jonah Holland was remembered Sunday as a woman who loved fiercely, cared deeply for others and brought people together in all walks of her life.

“Jonah was born to build community,” said Shane Tippett, former executive director at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, where Holland, a social media pioneer, worked for 14 years as digital content manager, and where Sunday’s memorial service was held.

“Her arrival at Lewis Ginter became a turning point in this garden’s history,” said Tippett, noting its appearance on numerous national “Top 10” lists in the years after its presence expanded on social media. “This is the work of hundreds of staff and volunteers and thousands of members and patrons, but I’ve never been shy about saying the reason we were on those lists is because of our social media presence. There are many faces of this garden; Jonah, in so many ways, was the voice of the garden.”

Holland, an avid cyclist, was killed on the morning of Aug. 13 as she was cycling on Osborne Turnpike in eastern Henrico County. She and a friend were struck by a motorist who authorities charged with driving under the influence and manslaughter. The friend suffered serious injuries but survived.

Sunday’s memorial service outside the garden’s Bloemendaal House attracted an overflow crowd that swelled beyond the tents set up for the occasion. Though held under dreary skies, the event was far from a gloomy affair as the size of the crowd and the words of the speakers spoke to the light that was Holland.

Those who spoke came from different areas of Holland’s life, but all described a woman who was devoted and determined, curious and grateful, encouraging and welcoming of others — whether it be introducing newcomers to the challenge of open-water swimming or to the joy of second-hand, cast-iron cookware.

“I will celebrate our 25-year friendship, a friendship that has led all of the quality things in my life that I do not take for granted,” Jennifer Cunningham said.

Cunningham’s first cast-iron skillet was a gift from Holland, who had found it at a yard sale, another world Holland introduced her to. “I pray that I honor her legacy by sharing with others all the ordinary, wondrous things Jonah introduced me to and inspired in me.”

Besides open-water swimming, Holland biked, hiked, camped and competed in triathlons. She found inspiration in yoga and, on her Twitter page, she identified herself additionally as “a locavore, quasi gardener, seeker.” Friends also described her as a compassionate listener.

“She was a force of nature to be appreciated and respected,” said John Holland, her former partner. “She spread joy through her passions and encouraged — sometimes insisted — that others could live their dreams as well.”

John Holland was among the speakers who said Jonah Holland likely was unaware of the impact she had on others and “how much people cared for her.”

Holland’s college-age children, Grayson and Josie, also spoke.

After the service, guests were invited to write messages about Holland on daffodil bulbs — a favorite flower of Holland’s — that will be planted in Lewis Ginter’s Lucy Payne Minor Garden, near the stone sitting-wall overlooking Lake Sydnor. A stone dedication marker will be installed there.

Also, an admission-free day to the botanical garden will be held in Holland’s honor in the spring.

At the outset of the service, Holland’s friends Susan and Harrison Higgins read from tributes to Holland that had been received in recent weeks. One read simply: “She was one of the good ones.”