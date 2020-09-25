LGBTQ flag now flies over Richmond's City Hall for the first time

As Mayor Levar Stoney gripped the intertwined rope outside City Hall on Friday and hoisted a flag that’s never before flown in front of Richmond City Hall — one of unity that reflects the intersections of race, gender and sexual orientation — Zakia McKensey looked up in awe.
No words were needed.
In her 48 years in Richmond, this is what the longtime LGBTQ activist has fought for. Unity. Visibility. Pride in a city and community that’s overlooked the contributions of Black and brown transgender people in the fight for LGBTQ rights.
Now, people like her could see themselves in the swinging flag above City Hall on East Broad Street through the end of September, in the black and brown stripes for LGBTQ communities of color; in the purple and pink stripes for trans pride.
An extension to the eight-color rainbow Pride flag, the “Progress Pride flag,” designed in 2018 and chosen by the city to lift up underrepresented people within the LGBTQ community, showcases how racial justice and the fight for LGBTQ rights have never existed without the other and thus should be championed together.
“We chose the Progress Pride flag both for this moment and to represent our ongoing work,” Stoney said in a statement. “To build an equitable, inclusive city, we must move forward with intentional intersectionality. Nobody should be left behind.”
It felt like peace, McKensey said.
“It’s like ‘finally.’ It makes me proud to be in Virginia and it makes me proud of the work that I have done to get to this point,” she said. “It’s time for change. People see that.”
They haven’t always.
In 2011, Richmond Federal Reserve Bank’s attempt to fly the original rainbow pride flag, which served as a symbol of solidarity for LGBTQ rights activists, was met with opposition from conservative organizations and politicians.
On Friday, LGBTQ organizations Virginia Pride, Black Pride RVA, Nationz Foundation and more — along with Stoney — counteracted this notion.
“LGBTQ Richmonders should know that this city stands behind them,” Stoney said.
With the pandemic, the city’s annual PrideFest — for only the second time in 42 years — was canceled, said Virginia Pride interim executive director James Millner. It was scheduled for this weekend. But raising this flag, he said, is a reminder that LGBTQ people are not only welcome, but they are seen. They are valued, he said.
“That we are unmistakably a bright and bold thread of the fabric that binds this city together,” Millner continued.
Listening sessions among the mayor’s office with advocates brought the city to this moment, and for Rev. Lacette Cross, a co-founder of Black Pride RVA, “to do this work and see this moment is wonderful.”
At the event, Millner presented Virginia Pride’s annual Firework Award, which honors individuals and organizations who’ve pushed for change within the LGBTQ community, to Black Pride RVA. Past recipients include trans activists McKensey and Gavin Grimm.
“The fight for LGBTQ visibility may have started with white men, but it requires all of us,” Cross said. “It requires Black. It requires Latinx. It requires multiracial folks. This community is not a monolithic community and that representation matters all the way across.”
Last year, Stoney joined many of the same Richmond LGBTQ advocates to raise The Philadelphia Pride Flag, which adds the black and brown stripes but not the purple, blue and white ones that represent transgender communities, and the transgender flag on Brown’s Island ahead of PrideFest weekend.
The move to City Hall this year marks an intentional effort to be visible on a government building.
“LGBTQ Richmonders should know that this city stands behind them,” Stoney said. “No matter who you love or how you identify, you are a valued member of our community deserving of love, support and justice.”
(804) 649-6103
Twitter: @sabrinaamorenoo