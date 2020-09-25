LGBTQ flag now flies over Richmond's City Hall for the first time

It felt like peace, McKensey said.

“It’s like ‘finally.’ It makes me proud to be in Virginia and it makes me proud of the work that I have done to get to this point,” she said. “It’s time for change. People see that.”

They haven’t always.

In 2011, Richmond Federal Reserve Bank’s attempt to fly the original rainbow pride flag, which served as a symbol of solidarity for LGBTQ rights activists, was met with opposition from conservative organizations and politicians.

On Friday, LGBTQ organizations Virginia Pride, Black Pride RVA, Nationz Foundation and more — along with Stoney — counteracted this notion.

“LGBTQ Richmonders should know that this city stands behind them,” Stoney said.

With the pandemic, the city’s annual PrideFest — for only the second time in 42 years — was canceled, said Virginia Pride interim executive director James Millner. It was scheduled for this weekend. But raising this flag, he said, is a reminder that LGBTQ people are not only welcome, but they are seen. They are valued, he said.

“That we are unmistakably a bright and bold thread of the fabric that binds this city together,” Millner continued.