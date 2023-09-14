A man identified as a city of Richmond employee died after being struck by a tree during storm clean-up.

The Richmond Fire Department and the Richmond Police Department were called to Libby Hill Park Thursday around 11:28 a.m. for a report of a tree that fell and injured an adult male.

Richmond fire crews removed the tree from the man, who was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, officials said. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration also responded to the scene and will serve as lead investigators.

“The City of Richmond is deeply saddened by the loss of our employee, and our thoughts and condolences go out to their family and loved ones during this difficult time,” said Public Works Director Bobby Vincent, in a statement.

"Our top priority is the safety and well-being of our employees and we are committed to taking all necessary measures to ensure that such tragedy never happens again," the statement said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 646-6740.

