Library of Virginia and Church of Latter-Day Saints partnering to preserve Evergreen Cemetery burial records

The Enrichmond Foundation, which acquired the Evergreen and East End cemeteries over the last four years with the support of state funding, donated the historical records to the library several years ago. The volume that will soon be restored and digitized is part of a larger collection of Evergreen Cemetery records that's held by the Library of Virginia.

The collection also contains records of burials from Woodland Cemetery, another historic African American burial ground, but not East End cemetery, which is adjacent to Evergreen, according to Metz.

Stuart Scott, a local church leader in the Richmond area, said Evergreen Cemetery is a significant historic site, but that it's well known as a place that's fallen into disrepair. Evergreen, according to the Library of Virginia, was formed before the city in 1919 started requiring perpetual care funds for new cemeteries. "As a result, both cemeteries fell into states of disrepair," the library's guide to the collection says.

Scott said the preservation of the Evergreen and its historic records are important to understanding history and people's ancestry.