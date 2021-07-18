Library of Virginia and Church of Latter-Day Saints partnering to preserve Evergreen Cemetery burial records

The Library of Virginia will soon restore and digitize a volume of mid-20th century burial records for the historic Evergreen Cemetery in Richmond.
Supported through a $4,500 gift from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, library officials will conserve the "Evergreen Cemetery Internment Volume, 1926-1962" by making the information in it widely available online.
The 417-page ledger, which the library will rebind and restore through a process known as deacidification, contains information about 4,500 people buried at the site, including their names, ages, cause of death and who handled the burial, according to Deputy State Librarian John Metz. The record accounts for about half of the approximately 10,000 burial plots in the historic, 60-acre cemetery in East Richmond.
Originally founded in 1891, the cemetery is the final resting place of prominent African American civil rights leaders from the late 19th and early 20th century such as Maggie Walker, the first African American woman to charter a bank in the United States, and John Mitchell, the crusading editor and publisher of the Richmond Planet.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, long known as Mormons before the church recently started moving away from the name, is supporting the project as part of its institutional outreach efforts in the African American community and support of genealogical research around the world.
“The Library of Virginia is grateful for the generous support of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints,” said Sandra G. Treadway, Librarian of Virginia. “This register contains invaluable information about so many men and women who played an important role in Richmond’s history. Descendants, genealogists, and historical researchers will find these registers immensely useful. We are so pleased to be able to preserve this treasure trove of information about Richmond’s African American community for future generations.”
As community organizations, local institutions and politicians have focused on the restoration of the African American cemeteries in recent years, the digitization of the records will make it easier for relatives of people buried there to learn more about who their ancestors, said project supporters.
“The Library of Virginia, by restoring the Evergreen records, is providing support to open the pathway for families to discover the burial plots of their loved ones and possibly many other unknown family histories,” said Larry Clark, President of the Afro-American Historical and Genealogy Society, Greater Richmond VA Chapter. "Having clear and accurate cemetery records is critical to the Evergreen families' quests to understand the history and lives of their ancestors. Unfortunately, at times this is the only information that can be found pertaining to an ancestors’ birth and death information.”
The Enrichmond Foundation, which acquired the Evergreen and East End cemeteries over the last four years with the support of state funding, donated the historical records to the library several years ago. The volume that will soon be restored and digitized is part of a larger collection of Evergreen Cemetery records that's held by the Library of Virginia.
The collection also contains records of burials from Woodland Cemetery, another historic African American burial ground, but not East End cemetery, which is adjacent to Evergreen, according to Metz.
Stuart Scott, a local church leader in the Richmond area, said Evergreen Cemetery is a significant historic site, but that it's well known as a place that's fallen into disrepair. Evergreen, according to the Library of Virginia, was formed before the city in 1919 started requiring perpetual care funds for new cemeteries. "As a result, both cemeteries fell into states of disrepair," the library's guide to the collection says.
Scott said the preservation of the Evergreen and its historic records are important to understanding history and people's ancestry.
"There’s heightened interest in African American cemeteries and how they haven’t been treated fairly in recent years, abandoned or misused. With that awareness we’ve made efforts to work in these cemeteries to clean them up and involved in restoration work," Scott said. "Knowing that Evergreen is important, we became aware that the Library of Virginia had records pertaining to Evergreen that were in poor condition. After several considerations and prayerful thought, we decided to donate money to get this done.”
There are about 100,000 members of the church throughout Virginia, about 30,000 of which are members of congregations in the Richmond area. Locally, the church is constructing a 36,000-square-foot, two-story temple and a 16,000-square-foot meetinghouse in Henrico County. Scheduled to open late next year, it will be the church's first temple in Virginia.
According to ChurchofJesusChristTemples.org, a website that follows temple construction, there are 168 temples in operation around the world as of 2020.
The church, founded in the mid 19th century, previously discriminated against Black people, limited their access to certain privileges, including its priesthood, according to a 2018 NPR news story.
The church, however, stopped observing racially discriminatory practices several decades ago and has sought to support the African American community through a variety of initiatives, including a recently announced $9.25 million partnership with the NAACP to provide scholarships, humanitarian aid and fellowships for students to travel to West Africa.
Michael Mabe, another church leader from the Richmond area who was involved in coordinating the partnership with the library, said understanding family history and who one's ancestors were is an important aspect of the Mormon faith tradition.
"We believe that families can be together for eternity after we die. We believe in binding and tying our families together for all time," he said.
Mabe said he is unaware of any associated with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints that is buried in Evergreen, but that it could help others in the community or even across the country trace their roots and learn more about their history.
He said: "We do this kind of work because we find it to be part of our calling as church members."
