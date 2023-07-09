The Library of Virginia‘s Prefunction Hall echoed with vocal harmonies of hymnals, fiddles and salsa music on Saturday afternoon as the library hosted performances and crafts showcasing the folklife of Virginia.

The Virginia Folklife Program of Virginia Humanities arranged the performances of Eddie Bond, an Appalachian fiddler; the Richmond Shape Note Singers, showcasing a style of singing based on early hymnals and harmonies from the Shenandoah Valley; and Kadencia, performing Afro-Puerto Rican style music. Each performance highlighted the unique and ever-changing cultures of Virginia.

“Today we have immigrants coming to Virginia who are bringing other traditions,” said Gregg Kimball, director of public services and outreach at the Library of Virginia, which is celebrating its 200th anniversary this year. “Then they become Virginia traditions.

“It’s one of those weird things that when you think about tradition, it started somewhere, someone started it. So, our last group today, Kadencia, represents that, which is a Puerto Rican style of music. Afro-Caribbean music that is now a part of Virginia’s heritage because it was brought here by people immigrating to the United States.”

While music was the main focus on Saturday afternoon, there were other elements to help educate attendees about the rich culture of Virginia’s folk music. There was an instrument petting zoo, where attendees could hold such instruments as an accordion, steel guitar, banjo and fiddle that shaped the music of Virginia; play them; and hear them played.

“These are still living traditions,” Kimball said. “If you go to Southwest Virginia to the Crooked Roads, you’ll still hear playing in those early Appalachian styles. People often think of these as dead old things. But in many communities, they’re completely alive.”

The final performance of the afternoon, Kadencia, had spectators dancing while standing and sitting. With the influx of Puerto Ricans immigrating to Fredericksburg, according to Virginia Folklife Programs’ Pat Jarrett, Bomba and Plena music is becoming part of Virginia.

“We are the state center for folklife,” Jarrett said. “What that means is that we identify, support and celebrate the living traditions in Virginia. We arrange for public performances, such as these; we have an apprenticeship program; and we connect artists with opportunities for performances to help the traditions live on.”

As immigrant communities grow in the commonwealth, Virginia Humanities pays attention to the traditions and culture they bring to the state.

“They may not be traditions rooted in the commonwealth,” Jarrett said. “But they’re here now, and we need to celebrate that as much as anyone else.”

The Virginia Folklife Program not only looks for new and upcoming traditions being brought in, but also works to ensure traditions that have been here are not overlooked.

“More recently, what we’ve been doing is paying attention to where our blind spots are,” Jarrett said. “Who’s not at the table? Who are we not interfacing with?”

With “one out of eight people living in Virginia” not being born in the U.S., according to Kimball, “it’s even more imperative that we understand each other’s cultures. Cultural exchange and appreciation for this web of culture that I think of as Virginia now” and what it will be in the future, said Kimball, describing the event.

