The Library of Virginia is launching its first statewide tour in a new custom-built vehicle to bring its resources, staff expertise and programming to all corners of Virginia.

LVA On the Go is designed to enhance awareness of the library’s collections and resources, strengthen ties to local organizations, and capture histories from members of the community.

The library is commemorating its 200th anniversary this year, and the outreach is another way to connect with a wider audience that “may not ever have the opportunity to visit us in Richmond to learn about our rich and diverse collections and programs and share their stories,” said Librarian of Virginia Sandra Treadway.

The LVA On the Go van features an oral history station available to capture personal and family stories for the library’s collection. Programs could include a genealogy workshop, presentations about database resources and library staff members assessing the significance and historical context of historical items that community members bring to the event.

Upcoming LVA On the Go visits, all on Saturday, will include stops at Halifax, Shawsville, Tappahannock and Heathsville. For a full schedule, visit the library's website, lva.virginia.gov

