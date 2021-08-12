Lightning, wind from Wednesday's storms wreak havoc on Henrico home and Richmond office

Michelle Walsh had just sat down for dinner Wednesday evening when she heard a loud thunder clap and saw a bright flash of lightning. The bolt came so close to her home, she jumped out of her chair.
That bolt of lightning, investigators for the Henrico fire department believe, struck her next door neighbor’s house in the Winterberry subdivision of Glen Allen, later causing a fire in the attic, burning most of the roof structure and causing extensive damage. The family that lived in the house was out of town, and no one was injured.
Lightning, wind and rain descended on the Richmond area Wednesday evening, also knocking down trees along Semmes Avenue in Manchester, ripping off a section of the roof from a two-story office building.
There’s no indication a tornado struck, said Jeff Orrock, the head meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Wakefield. Instead, what was seen were strong downburst straight-line winds at speeds of 60-70 mph. Wednesday’s hot temperatures and high humidity provided the fuel needed for violent, disorganized storms.
In Glen Allen, the house was struck by lightning around 6:30 p.m., but the fire wasn’t seen until after midnight. That’s common, said Henry Rosenbaum, a spokesperson for the Henrico fire department. A cigarette in mulch can smolder for four to eight hours before combusting.
In the middle of the night, Walsh’s dog, Meeka, started woofing. There were bright lights outside, so she went to the window to look. Then her phone rang, a call from the neighbor across the street. The house next to theirs was on fire, the neighbor said. The fire department had already arrived.
“It was flames out of control,” Walsh said.
One of the neighbors called called 911 at 12:34 a.m. Six minutes later, fire fighters were on the scene with four engines, two ladder trucks and two ambulances. Within 40 minutes, the fire was contained, but Henrico fire staff stayed all night to monitor the house. Walsh doesn’t know who called 911, but she’s thankful someone did before the fire spread to other homes.
Patty Loohn, who lives across the street, called the family that lived in the house to let them know what happened. She stepped out of her house to take a photo, and when she returned inside, her clothes smelled like smoke.
Reached by phone, the home owner declined to speak with the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
It’s unclear if the house is salvageable, Rosenbaum said. Though damage to the second floor, attic and roof was extensive, in some cases houses can be rebuilt. There is also water damage throughout the house from fire fighters’ efforts to extinguish the flames.
Though there were other lightning strikes in Henrico County on Wednesday, there was no other significant damage, Rosenbaum said. Whenever a severe storm arrives, a lightning strike is a possibility, he added. And there’s no proven way to prevent a strike.
In Richmond, a little after 7 p.m., a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for the city, plus central Henrico and central Chesterfield. A gust of wind caught hold of a gutter attached to the roof. The wind picked up the gutter and ripped the roof in one big chunk from the top of the building, said Eric Weireter, property manager for the building’s owner, Hem + Spire. No one was injured.
The roof was never fastened to the decking, attached only with adhesive, he said. That kind of installation doesn’t violate any codes, but it’s not durable. Designed to last 10 years, the roof was 12 years old.
Weireter drove up from Durham where he lives and arrived near midnight. Servpro was already there, working on the water damage, bringing generators and dehumidifiers to dry out the inside of the building. Roof repair on the 20,000-square foot office had already started Thursday. There’s at least a week of work to do, Weireter estimated, but how much it’ll cost, he doesn’t know.
The wind was so strong, he said, it knocked over a 7.5 ton HVAC unit. Nearby, trees had fallen, but no damage seemed to be as bad as the building on 1300 Semmes Avenue, which is occupied Thrive Skilled Pediatric Care, a company that provides home clinical care to medically fragile children. Thrive was already planning to move out of the building, Weireter said.
The building, constructed in 1959, was formerly an auto dealership. It was purchased by Hem + Spire for $3.7 million in 2020, according to city property records.
Times-Dispatch meteorologist John Boyer contributed to this report.
