Lightning, wind from Wednesday's storms wreak havoc on Henrico home and Richmond office

In the middle of the night, Walsh’s dog, Meeka, started woofing. There were bright lights outside, so she went to the window to look. Then her phone rang, a call from the neighbor across the street. The house next to theirs was on fire, the neighbor said. The fire department had already arrived.

“It was flames out of control,” Walsh said.

One of the neighbors called called 911 at 12:34 a.m. Six minutes later, fire fighters were on the scene with four engines, two ladder trucks and two ambulances. Within 40 minutes, the fire was contained, but Henrico fire staff stayed all night to monitor the house. Walsh doesn’t know who called 911, but she’s thankful someone did before the fire spread to other homes.

Patty Loohn, who lives across the street, called the family that lived in the house to let them know what happened. She stepped out of her house to take a photo, and when she returned inside, her clothes smelled like smoke.

Reached by phone, the home owner declined to speak with the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

It’s unclear if the house is salvageable, Rosenbaum said. Though damage to the second floor, attic and roof was extensive, in some cases houses can be rebuilt. There is also water damage throughout the house from fire fighters’ efforts to extinguish the flames.