Lincoln statue moved from Tredegar to The Valentine

Relocated from its familiar spot next to The American Civil War Museum at Historic Tredegar to make room for a proposed riverfront amphitheater, the statue of Abraham Lincoln and his son Tad is in its new spot at The Valentine.

And it looks right at home, Valentine director William J. Martin said Friday.

“For a temporary location, I think it’s a perfect one,” he said.

The statue, which was moved Jan. 7, is now situated in The Valentine’s 10th Street terrace between Clay and Marshall streets. Martin expects the statue to remain at The Valentine to be its caretaker for “a few years.”

“We are grateful to the Valentine Museum for ensuring that this significant work of art will remain accessible to the public,” said Doyle Sapp, superintendent of Richmond National Battlefield Park and Maggie L. Walker National Historic Site, in a news release earlier this month. “The loan will enable the statue and its story to continue to educate and inspire people while the National Park Service and its partners explore options for a new, permanent location.”

The statue was relocated, the National Park Service said, to make room for a proposed 7,500-seat amphitheater that is still in the planning stages.

The statue depicts Lincoln with his arm draped around 12-year-old Tad, resting on a bench during their visit to Richmond on April 4 and 5, 1865, as they toured the burned and Union-occupied former capital of the Confederacy. Less than two weeks later, Lincoln was assassinated by John Wilkes Booth in Washington.

The life-size bronze statue, designed by sculptor David Frech, was unveiled April 5, 2003, to mixed public reaction. The park service had accepted the donation of the statue from the U.S. Historical Society and installed it outside the main entrance of the park service’s visitor center at Tredegar’s Pattern Building.

The carved granite stones that topped the elliptical wall behind the statue featured a quote from Lincoln’s second inaugural address: “To bind up our nation’s wounds.” The wall did not accompany the statue to The Valentine and will be stored at another location until a permanent home is found, Martin said.

The Valentine also was the landing spot for the Jefferson Davis statue on Monument Avenue that was toppled by protesters in June 2020 during unrest following the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The Davis statue is on display in a gallery at The Valentine in its “2020 state”: on its back and splattered with paint. It is on loan to The Valentine from Richmond's Black History Museum & Cultural Center of Virginia until it goes to Los Angeles in the late fall for an exhibition at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.

So, statues of the 16th president of the United States and the president of the Confederate States of America are, for the time being, residing in the same museum in downtown Richmond, a block from the former White House of the Confederacy.

“We are honored to be the place where they both find a temporary home for that conversation we all know as a community we need to have,” Martin said.

He suggested the timing couldn’t be better, considering the local removal of Confederate statues in recent years, and The Valentine’s own work reimagining the studio of sculptor Edward Valentine, who became famous for creating some of the city’s Confederate monuments, including the Davis statue, which was erected on Monument Avenue in 1907.

The arrival of the Lincoln statue provides the museum “another interpretive point as we talk about how monuments have been constructed in Richmond over time and how they represent not only a particular time but the time in which they were created.”

Following the upheaval surrounding the removal of the Confederate monuments, Martin said having the Lincoln and Davis statues temporarily housed at The Valentine will give the community time to pause before decisions are made about what comes next.

“I think there’s general agreement that letting things rest a moment and letting the community breathe a moment is a priority,” he said. “So, coming here represents an opportunity to reflect on these two important figures in American history and this significant period in Richmond’s history.”

